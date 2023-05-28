Porn star fears she could die after undergoing 'black market surgery'

Transgender porn star Emma Rose has admitted that she fears for her life should complications arise following the black market surgery she had on her backside.

Speaking to Matt Cullen on the 'Our Queer Life' YouTube series, Rose opened up about her successful career in the porn world so far where she has won multiple performer of the year awards and the challenges she continues to face.

One of the most illuminating parts of the interview was when Rose spoke about the surgeries that she has undergone. She claims that she has spent more than $100k on surgeries during her career to date having transitioned in 2017.

Cullen noted that in previous conversations that he has had with trans women that they need to do sex work in order to afford these surgeries as regular jobs don't pay the wages that would allow them to afford the operations.

He also noted that because of this there has been an uptick in dangerous black market surgery. Rose admitted that she got black market surgery on her bottom. "I got silicone, I got it twice" admitted Rose adding that she also got it on her hips.

"So many girls ask me about getting silicone and I'm like 'don't do it.' I want to get it taken out when I'm 30. I'm so scared that instead of sucking it out I'm going to have to have it cut out and then need a blood transfusion. I can't sit for very long on a hard service. I try to lay on my side as much as possible."

Cullen asked her if the black market surgeries are done in hotel rooms with unqualified surgeons. Rose confirmed this to be true and that the surgeon is well-known in the porn industry.

Rose then opened up about her fears surrounding the surgery. She said: "I'm still scared of complications. If I get into a car wreck and it smashes my side and it goes into my bloodstream, I'm going to die. After getting it done I was like 'was that worth it?' Probably not."

Elsewhere Rose also spoke about how much money she can now charge in porn, why the industry needs to keep hold of trans performers, and her biological parent's abusive relationship.

You can watch the interview in the video below.

#1 Trans P*rn Star: "I Got Black Market Surgery On My Ass" www.youtube.com









