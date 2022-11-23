Lobster Grilled Cheese
Fox - 4 News / VideoElephant

A foodie has shared a way to make grilled cheese sandwiches slap - butter or no butter.

Posting on Reddit's food hack forum, the sandwich maker explained that they had to use mayonnaise instead of butter in a grilled cheese sandwich but the last-minute substitution made it "heaven".

They wrote: "So recently I was wanting to make a grilled cheese sandwich.

"I went to the fridge to pull what I needed and that’s when I discovered I was out of butter. Damn. I don’t wanna give up here. What the hell can I do?

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

"I have pulled all the ingredients and was on my way to grilled cheese heaven. I looked and spotted some mayonnaise. That’s when the lightbulb went off! My ah ha moment. I quickly spread some mayonnaise in place of butter and did my normal routine.

"Let me end with this… I will never make grilled cheese any other way. I found my place in grilled cheese heaven!"

Other people have spoke highly of the combo:


So now you have no excuse to make a rubbish sarnie.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Please log in or register to upvote this article
The Conversation (0)