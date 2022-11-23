A foodie has shared a way to make grilled cheese sandwiches slap - butter or no butter.
Posting on Reddit's food hack forum, the sandwich maker explained that they had to use mayonnaise instead of butter in a grilled cheese sandwich but the last-minute substitution made it "heaven".
They wrote: "So recently I was wanting to make a grilled cheese sandwich.
"I went to the fridge to pull what I needed and that’s when I discovered I was out of butter. Damn. I don’t wanna give up here. What the hell can I do?
"I have pulled all the ingredients and was on my way to grilled cheese heaven. I looked and spotted some mayonnaise. That’s when the lightbulb went off! My ah ha moment. I quickly spread some mayonnaise in place of butter and did my normal routine.
"Let me end with this… I will never make grilled cheese any other way. I found my place in grilled cheese heaven!"
Other people have spoke highly of the combo:
\u201cfinally tried the mayo trick with grilled cheese and my gawdddddddddddddd\u201d— Offer & Launch Strategist \u26a1\ufe0f (@Offer & Launch Strategist \u26a1\ufe0f) 1669143954
So now you have no excuse to make a rubbish sarnie.
