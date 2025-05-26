This year has seen the unprecedented return of the world’s most beloved blue alien, Stitch.

As one of the two title characters in Disney’s juggernaut animated classic, Lilo & Stitch, be prepared to see the little blue ‘Earth dog’ on matching pyjama sets, cuddly toys, and phone cases galore if you haven't already.

The 2002 film has now been given the live-action treatment, and despite mixed reviews from critics, the new adaption is already one of the highest grossing films of 2025 with $341.7 made at the box office so far.

Just like the original tale, the new film focuses on a young Hawaiian girl (Lilo) who befriends a cute and chaotic koala-shaped alien with blue fur, floppy ears, which some people may find ugly.

In the two decades that have passed since the OG film’s release, Stitch (AKA Experiment 626) in particular has become a phenomenon himself.

Unsurprisingly, the initial success of Stitch prompted the Disney machine to release three straight-to-DVD films, a cartoon series, spin-off shorts, and video games. We were also introduced to some of Stitch's cousins, or rather other experiments created by the “evil genius” Dr. Jumba Jookiba. But Stitch remains the people’s favourite.

One country that is known for their love of Stitch is Japan.

The 2008 Japanese Anime Stitch! Disney

Part of the reason lies in Stitch’s design, crafted by Chris Sanders who originally conceived the character in 1985. Japan is the home of kawaii (cute) culture, which celebrates mascots with trinkets and plush toys which Stitch fits perfectly into with his big eyes, small stature and playfully mischievous personality. Hawaii also has a significant Japanese population.

Disney also marketed Stitch prominently in Japan, including a Japanese anime spin-off series called Stitch! set in Okinawa (later a fictional island). Lilo was replaced with a Japanese girl named Yuna, and the series, which aired between 2008 and 2011 reiminaged Stitch's adventures for a local audience, blending Hawaiian elements with Japanese culture.

The Disney Store in Japan has released limited-edition merchandise , including toys for Stitch Day on June 26 (626 coincides with his creation number) and Stitch appears at Tokyo Disneyland through the Stitch Encounter attraction. In 2021 Stitch was the focus of a manga from TokyoPop titled Stitch and the Samurai, Vol. 1 set in sengoku-era Japan.

Stitch’s lasting popularity in Japan proves that a little mischief and a lot of ohana, can turn an alien into a national treasure.

