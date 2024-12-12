A live-action adaptation of Disney’s Tangled is in development and fans are already sharing their dream casting for the two main roles.

The 2010 retelling of Rapunzel became a modern classic, and it took $592.5 million at the worldwide box office. Just like the original Brothers Grimm fairytale, the animated film tells the story of a princess with long, blonde hair that has the power to provide eternal youth. Tragically, she’s been locked in a tower by Mother Gothel, the antagonist who exploits her powers to keep herself young.

But the outside world is a very tempting prospect for Rapunzel, and when a handsome thief named Flynn Rider uses the tower as refuge while on the run, he also helps her escape and they eventually fall in love.

Plot details for the live-action version are under wraps, however Deadline reports that it is expected to follow the tale told by Disney’s animated film. Michael Gracey, who directed The Greatest Showman, is in negotiations to direct Tangled.

Fans have already started pitching their ideal cast for the roles of Rapunzel and Flynn Rider, and a blonde pop star with a love for espresso is on everyone’s list.

Yes, we’re talking about Sabrina Carpenter. She’s multi-talented and was one of the stars of Disney Channel’s sitcom Girl Meets World, and she's made a number of films.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Disney fans have also pitched Taylor Zakhar Perez, from Red, White & Royal Blue, The Kissing Booth and more to take the reins as Flynn Rider on the big screen.

As it turns out, both Sabrina and Taylor have taken a picture together, which is going viral because of all the fans reposting it in response to the Tangled news.

Mandy Moore, the actress who voiced Rapunzel in Tangled, said in an interview back in July she wants the ‘Please Please Please’ singer to take on the role.

"I could see her with 50 feet of hair or something," she told Elite Daily . "She looks like a Disney princess in real life."

“The children yearn for Sabrina Carpenter and Taylor Zakhar Perez as Rapunzel and Flynn,” a fan declared on X.

“Sabrina Carpenter as Rapunzel would eat,” another Disney fan wrote.

A third fan shared: “I'm so glad everyone is saying Sabrina Carpenter, it's literally the only right answer for a live action Rapunzel.”

