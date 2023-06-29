MSCHF's crumb-sized bag sells for over $63,000

Brooklyn-based art collective MSCHF have officially sold their crumb-sized bag for a staggering $63,000 for Pharrell William's online auction house, Joopiter.

Following the success of their Big Red Boots, the designers returned with a "bag" measuring just 657 by 222 by 700 micrometres.

It's modelled on Louis Vuitton's OnTheGo handbag, where Pharrell currently acts as the brand's creative director. Despite this, MSCHF'S chief creative officer Kevin Wiesner candidly told the New York Times that he did not ask the French brand for permission to use their design.

"We are big in the ‘ask forgiveness, not permission’ school," Wiesner told the publication.

On Wednesday (28 June), the microscopic bag sold for $63,750.

Other items included in the auction were said to include: A 'Portrait of an English Lady' by George Condo ($1,050,000), a Lewis Hamilton x Takashi Murakami F1 Grand Prix Helmet ($387,500), a Louis Vuitton x Virgil Abloh Dream House Window Mannequin ($65,000) and a Pharrell Williams x Richard Mille RM 65-01 ($481,250).

It comes after the brand made waves earlier this year with a peculiar pair of boots that soon circulated on social media.

Donned by the likes of WWE wrestler Seth Rollins, rapper Lil Wayne and Diplo, the MSCHF's Big Red Boots became an overnight hot topic with polarised views across the internet.

"Man if y’all don’t get these big ugly ass Clifford the big red dog looking ass shoes outta here," one person joked, while another added: "This how I used to draw everybody feet in elementary school."

Meanwhile, there were many fans of the Big Red Boots, with one writing: "I’m sorry I wanna buy me some so bad."

