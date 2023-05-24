OnlyFans model reveals how she used circus skills to pay off her debts

A professional trapeze artist and former clown has revealed how she found OnlyFans success after dropping out of her performing arts degree to focus on sharing her circus skills online – with a sexy twist.

As a child, Hannah James dreamt of a career in a modern travelling circus, performing glamorous acrobatics, mind-boggling contortion and exciting shows.

But after becoming dissatisfied with her paltry student loan and relatively little free time, the 26-year-old, who has over 220,000 followers on Twitter (@hannahjames710 ) decided to appeal to a wider audience, and started an OnlyFans account.

Now Hannah performs a daily show online with professional lighting, a smoke machine, pole dancing and costume changes for tens of thousands of viewers and rakes in between £40,000-£800,000 ($50,000-$100,000 USD) per month.

“Every day I have a countdown and then a red curtain opens on-screen to reveal my show,” Hannah, who is from Manchester and now lives in Spain, told NudePR.com.

”My followers watch my streamed shows where I drop down into the splits and play with kinky toys and then talk to me afterwards on OnlyFans just like a traditional stage door meet-and-greet at the theatre.

“I always have so many crazy ideas and my fans love to help me to achieve them.

"I have cracked 1,000 eggs over myself, I’ve slingshot 300 pumpkins from my balcony and completed a hot dog challenge that involved me sitting in a paddling pool as my assistant poured 1,000 hot dogs over my head.

“I stank of wieners for days and still gag whenever I smell tinned hot dogs.”

For Hannah, who considers herself a "loner" outside of socialising with her family, she found inspiration from loved ones who inspired her success.

The performer said: “I grew up with parents who lived a hippie lifestyle, we travelled around living on a bus, so they inspired me to think outside of the box in that respect.

“Living this way gave me such freedom and independence, my parents encouraged us to make our own mistakes and push the boundaries.

“I really respect that about my upbringing but we didn’t have much money, so I think that gave me a drive to build a life for myself that was a mix of the same freedom that I experienced growing up with the financial freedom that I desired too.”

Hannah, who was first enrolled in circus school by her mum to seek an outlet for her ‘hyper energy’, reveals it was the same energy that led her to do racy performances.





She said: “I learned how to use my natural energy and stage presence to build a career, but I got impatient and that’s when I started performing on webcam sites to pay my rent and bills.

“I found that the sexy knots I could tie myself into were a huge hit with my audience. “I earned good money, I could earn over $1,000 in a show by bending and flexing online.

”The model first launched her account in November 2019 and it exploded almost overnight – since then, she’s made over £792,000 ($1m USD) which she has invested in property, crypto and sports cars. But despite money flowing in, the online circus community she has created gives her ample reason to continue.

She said: “All the people I have performed for over the last eight years, I’d consider some true friends. “They wish me happy birthday, check up on me, we have each other's backs if anyone needs help.

“There are people who I turn to for advice now who started off watching me dance around in my underwear.”





Hannah, who is single and lives with her two Maine Coon cats, Zedd and Zairah, says performing online gave her the creative outlet and opportunity to use her stage skills without being restricted to one type of performance.

The performer, who wants to launch a coaching programme to help other women with OnlyFans, added: “I dreamed of a free and flexible working life that was full of fun and that’s what I thought the circus could give me but now I have all of that and total control of my time.

“My performing arts degree left me in tens of thousands of debt and it offered me limited career prospects.

“I have been able to pay my debt off with ease once focusing full-time on live streaming.

“I knew from an early age that a conventional 9 to five wasn’t for me and I used my circus-style shows and stage performances to stand out.”

