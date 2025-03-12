Warning: This story contains mentions of animal abuse

A woman from Madrid has been reunited with her French bulldog in Dubai after the dog was subjected to cruel abuse, which was caught on camera by horrified neighbours.

Disturbing footage that went viral last week captured the man viciously attacking the dog on a balcony in Jumeirah Village, Dubai. In the video, a neighbour is heard yelling at the man to stop and threatening to contact the authorities. After receiving multiple complaints, local authorities intervened and took the dog to safety.

In a video shared to her Instagram account on 4 March, an emotional Paula Sanchez said she didn't want to go into detail about how the person took Cooper the dog from her, "but it's been three months of nightmare".

She claimed the man used an NOC to transfer the ownership of Cooper, despite her warning people that the dog "is not safe".

"Nothing came to light until this video," she said in the clip, referring to the heartbreaking footage. "Thank God this happened and I'm flying tonight to Dubai [from Madrid]."

Online communities came together to track down where Cooper was staying – and now, she has finally been reunited. In an update on Monday (10 March), Paula said Cooper was released and back playing again and making friends.

Paula shared a heartfelt video thanking online communities: "Everything happened because of all of you. All of you should take credit from this story and feel super proud for the noise. I don't know how to give back."

She went on to thank a "super important" family in Dubai for supplying a wholesome care package for Cooper.

Indy100 reached out to Paula Sanchez and Dubai authorities for comment

