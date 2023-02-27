AirBnb host charges guests $50 for every minute of a late checkout

A man has urged people to double-check their Airbnb fine print ahead of booking their stay, after claiming his host charged $50 (£40) for every minute over check-out time.

In a viral clip that's racked up almost a million views, TikTok user James (@doveslayer89) described his host as "crazy" for implementing a bizarre set of rules "to make a quick dollar".

He advised people using the service to take a photo of the conditions when they book "in case they change them".

James reported that guests had to pay $50 per guest (per day) for wearing shoes in the house, before going on to share a bizarre alcohol policy.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Guests were limited to drinking one bottle of wine or three bottles of beer per guest per day. "If you drink a 6-pack, she’s gonna charge you an extra $60 for that 6-pack," James noted.

It didn't stop there...

Amongst the strange restrictions was the entire kitchen. Despite the host describing it as providing a "well-appointed kitchen offers a gas range, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances," guests were prohibited from using it, according to James.

He also highlighted that the host was "slick" by not listing the additional rules, and instead sending them on a private message on Airbnb.

@doveslayer89 #stitch with @tiaashley21 #greenscreen not all are that nice but some are just out to make a quick dollar. Be careful and read the rules and take pictures when you book in case they change them. @airbnb #airbnbhorrorstory





The viral video was inundated with thousands of comments from users in utter disbelief.



"Yeah I would’ve cancelled my booking ASAP and then reported her," one said, "That’s insane. I’m honestly shocked airbnb even allows that."

A second quipped: "So we’re supposed to book her Airbnb and just stand in the place?"

Meanwhile, one TikToker joked: "If you breathe too loud it’s $80/per breath."

Luckily, James claimed Airbnb were helpful and "worked with him" to get a full refund.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.