Amazon has begun to refund eligible Prime members following the company's $2.5 billion settlement with the Federal Trade Commission.

In the 2023 lawsuit, the online retail giant was accused of misleading their customers and enrolling them into Prime subscriptions and then making it difficult for them to cancel their unwanted membership.

Amazon has maintained that no wrongdoing occurred, and in a statement at the time said, "Amazon and our executives have always followed the law."

"We work incredibly hard to make it clear and simple for customers to both sign up or cancel their Prime membership, and to offer substantial value for our many millions of loyal Prime members around the world," the statement added. "We will continue to do so, and look forward to what we’ll deliver for Prime members in the coming years."

Here's what is everything you need to know about the Amazon refund - and if you qualify:

Am I eligible for a refund?

Those who qualify for a refund from Amazon must meet two of the following requirements:

You signed up for Prime between June 23, 2019, and June 23, 2025.

You unsuccessfully tried to cancel their Prime subscription, or if they signed up for Prime through Amazon's "challenged enrollment flow," and this is "any version of the Universal Prime Decision Page, the Shipping Option Select Page, Prime Video enrollment flow, or the Single Page Checkout."-

Customers must have used no more than three "Amazon Prime Benefits" in a 12-month period, says the FTC.

When do the payments begin?

Customers who qualify for the automatic payments will receive them between November 12 and December 24, and they are available through Venmo or PayPal.

But if an automatic payment via these channels is not accepted by the customer within 15 days, Amazon will post a check to the shipping address listed on their Prime subscription.

Following this, a second wave of customers will be informed by a third-party claims administrator on how to make a claim by January 23 and those eligible need to submit their forms by July 23, 2026.

How much money can claimants expect?

Those Prime customers who are eligible for compensation may receive up to $51, the FTC says.

Elsewhere from Indy100, You could get a cut of Google's $700 million lawsuit payout if you own an Android, and Has Siri been eavesdropping your calls? How to claim part of Apple's $95 million lawsuit settlement.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.