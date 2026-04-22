Ancient tree which inspired Brambly Hedge cottage discovered in Epping Forest

An over 300-year-old tree which inspired the cottage in the Brambly Hedge books, has been discovered in Epping Forest.

The crab apple tree which inspired Jill Barklem’s illustration of Crabapple Cottage in the beloved children’s series was pictured by the Press Association on Wednesday.

The distinctive tree is believed to be the only known pollarded tree of its species in the forest, standing near Barn Hoppitt and Warren Pond.

The area is known to have been a favourite walking and sketching spot for the celebrated illustrator and author.

Seeing this tree, and the landscape around it, it’s easy to recognise how it found its way into Brambly Hedge Lizzy Barklem

Barklem’s son and daughter visited the tree this week and confirmed that the shape, setting and surrounding landscape fitted their mother’s initial inspiration for the Crabapple Cottage.

Her daughter, Lizzie, said: “Our mother spent countless hours exploring Epping Forest, sketchbook in hand.

“Seeing this tree, and the landscape around it, it’s easy to recognise how it found its way into Brambly Hedge.

“It’s incredibly moving to see that the real-life inspiration is still here, thriving as part of this very special and protected ancient woodland, and it’s testament to the accuracy of her drawings that, nearly 50 years on, we are still able to identify that very tree.”

Peter and Lizzie Barklem during a visit to Epping Forest to see the crab apple tree which inspired the illustration of Crabapple Cottage (Aaron Chown/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Aaron Chown

In the Brambly Hedge books, which centre on a community of mice, the inhabitants of the tree are Mr and Mrs Apple.

Sculptures of the pair can be found near the start of the Brambly Hedge-themed trail in Epping Forest which was launched last October.

Barklem, who died in 2017 aged 66, published the seasonal Brambly Hedge series in 1980, which has since sold more than seven million copies.

Caroline Haines, chairwoman of the City of London Corporation’s Epping Forest and Commons Committee, said: “As custodians of Epping Forest, we are immensely proud that such a cherished part of children’s literary heritage can be traced to a living tree within the forest.

“Jill Barklem captured the spirit of this landscape so beautifully, drawing inspiration from the woodland she knew and loved.”