Tucker Carlson has spoken about his previous endorsement of Donald Trump, saying he feels “tormented” after helping him become president.

Carlson’s relationship with Trump has taken a strange turn of events over recent months – things look very different now than they did when the former Fox News host endorsed Trump for president ahead of the 2024 election. In fact, back then, the pair were so tight that Trump reportedly said he ‘was even entertaining the idea of tapping Carlson as his veep’.

However, things look very different now.

Over more recent times, Carlson has been critical of Trump’s war in Iran and criticised the president’s Truth Social posts packed full of expletives and threats aimed at Iran . Shortly afterwards, Trump hit out at conservative commentators including Carlson who have spoken out against the president in recent days, calling them “losers” .

Now, Carlson has spoken about his history with Trump, saying he regrets his previous support of the president.

Offering a public apology for the impact it might have had, Carlson said on his podcast: "I do think it's like a moment to wrestle with our own consciences.

“We'll be tormented by it for a long time. I will be, and I want to say I'm sorry for misleading people. It was not intentional. That's all I'll say.”









Carlson went on to suggest that Trump showed "signs of low character".

Carlson said: “The question does present itself immediately, like, what is this? Was this always the plan? You don't want to be a conspiracy nut, but, like, clearly there are signs of low character. We knew that. But it didn't... there are tons of people of low character who outperform their character.”

The comments sparked a big reaction online.

Some praised Carlson for his honest, with one commentator writing: "This is a very humble and honest statement. Big respect to Tucker."





Another said: "About time."

"This is something you will never see Donald Trump do…Admitting we were wrong takes guts and humility—things he doesn’t possess," another wrote.















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