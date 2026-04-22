Anne Hathaway just provided an exciting Princess Diaries 3 update

Anne Hathaway is starring in the upcoming The Devil Wears Prada 2 - but there's another nostalgic noughties film fans want to see and follow up to...

That would be the Princess Diaries film series, where Hathaway plays the protagonist, schoolgirl Mia Thermopolis, whose life is turned upside down in the 2001 movie after finding her late father is the Crown Prince of Genovia, and she is next in line to the throne.

In the 2004 sequel, The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement, Mia graduates from Princeton and returns to Genovia, but soon learns that she cannot succeed as her grandmother (Julie Andrews) as queen unless she is married within 30 days, and so agrees to an arranged marriage with Andrew Jacoby - but Nicholas Devereaux (Chris Pine), the nephew of the politician trying to steal her crown, throws a spanner in the works.

It's been over two decades since the last instalment, and Hathaway has divulged some details about a possible third film, which is currently in the works.

When asked by Entertainment Weekly about revisiting the film series, she said: "One hundred per cent, we’re constantly working on it."

"[Devil Wears Prada 2] cropped up unexpectedly and took over the space," she added, noting how filming took place in summer last year, and as a result, "it became impossible to focus on both at the same time."

The 43-year-old said, "The intention is to make Princess Diaries hopefully next," but did emphasise that the third film "is not greenlit or confirmed yet," and that she and her team are "chipping away at the script."

We're keeping our fingers crossed for the return of Mia Thermopolis and Genovia to our screens!

"If I learned anything from [Devil Wears Prada 2], it’s that expectations are very, very high, and if you’re going to do it, you have to knock it out of the park," she explained.. Meryl Streep, Hathaway's Devil Wears Prada 2 agreed, "You've got to wait for the right script."

Elsewhere from Indy100, The Devil Wears Prada 2 prompts resurgence of this 19th century trend, and Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway reunite in The Devil Wears Prada 2 trailer.

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