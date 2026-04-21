TikTok users warn to check your settings after 'hidden' AI feature appears

TikTok users are urging others to head into their settings after spotting a 'hidden' AI feature tucked away under individual videos.

TikTokers and influencers have been spreading the news on the platform, telling followers to switch off the 'AI remix' option when uploading clips.

The setting, labelled 'allow AI to remix content', is quietly placed in the privacy settings for video uploads, right alongside the better-known 'allow reuse of content' toggle. It appears to be a relatively new addition to TikTok, and many users say they had no idea it was there.

When enabled – and it appears to be turned on by default for many accounts – some believe it may allow uploaded videos to be used as source material for AI-generated edits.

Indy100 has reached out to TikTok for comment.

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Because the setting is reportedly active by default, including on older uploads, some users are now going back through their content manually to switch it off and revoke permission.

So how do you turn it off?

At the moment, there doesn’t seem to be a universal quick fix. Instead, users may need to adjust each video individually.

To do this, go to the video, open 'privacy settings', and you’ll see who can view it ('everyone', 'friends' or 'only you).

Just below that are three toggles: 'allow comments', 'allow reuse of content', and 'allow AI to remix content'. From there, users can switch the AI option off if they prefer.

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