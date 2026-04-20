Season 3 of Euphoria has officially returned to screens after an almost four-year gap since its last run.

Written by Sam Levinson, the show sees the return of Sydney Sweeney, who plays Cassie. In the first episode, she and Nate (Jacob Eldori) are engaged and "living in some right-wing suburban bubble," as per Zendaya's character, Rue.

In a bid to make money, Cassie decides to become an adult content creator to "grow her following" with the ep showing her taking photos while dressed as a dog.

But attention soon diverted to one particular snippet in a teaser that sees Cassie dressed up as a baby, wide-legged, with a dummy in her mouth.

- YouTube www.youtube.com

It didn't take long for viewers to chime in on the scene, with one calling it "disgusting".

Another penned: "Who the hell wants to see that? Acting like a baby is not attractive, just straight weird."

A third wrote: "That clip of Sydney Sweeney dressed up as a sexualized baby on that TV show might be one of the most disturbing things I’ve seen on here in a while."

Many more even started questioning the photo's authenticity, believing it had to be AI-generated.

Spoiler alert: It wasn't.

Speaking about filming explicit scenes in a 2022 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Sweeney said: "People forget that I’m playing a character. They think, 'Oh, she gets naked onscreen, she’s a sex symbol' and I can’t get past that."

Sweeney then said she has "no problems" with those types of scenes and "won't stop doing them." However, she wishes "there was an easier way to have an open conversation about what we’re assuming about actors in the industry."

Indy100 reached out to Sydney Sweeney's representative and HBO for comment

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