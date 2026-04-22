Why the Bible verse Trump chose to read is so controversial

Donald Trump recently participated in a livestreamed Bible-reading marathon, choosing a scriptural passage that carries significant weight within the current religious and political landscape. The verse, from the seventh chapter of 2 Chronicles in the Hebrew Bible, has long been a cornerstone for those who advocate for America as a Christian nation.

The 14th verse, frequently quoted, states: "If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land."

Trump joined hundreds of individuals taking turns to read the entire Bible aloud over the course of a week. While most readings originate from the Museum of the Bible in Washington, Trump’s contribution was delivered via video from the Oval Office.

This particular passage has been a prominent feature at annual National Day of Prayer events for decades. Organisers of the "America Reads the Bible" marathon extended an invitation to Trump to read from it. Bunni Pounds, founder of Christians Engaged, which organised the project, remarked, "It’s a powerful statement that he decided to read that passage."

The verse has been recited at countless rallies, services, and events, often in support of the contentious belief that America was founded as a Christian nation and must repent to return to God. Its association with the National Day of Prayer, which has been legally fixed on the first Thursday in May since the 1980s, is particularly strong.

The original context of the verse is rooted in ancient Israel, approximately 3,000 years ago, during the reign of King Solomon. It appears as Solomon dedicates the first temple in Jerusalem, praying for divine mercy should future generations sin, face punishment, and then repent. God’s reply, promising restoration, forms the key passage.

The front cover of Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump's "God Bless the USA" Bible in Washington AP/Ben Curtis

However, the modern application of this passage has drawn criticism. Brian Kaylor, a Baptist pastor and editor-in-chief of Word&Way, a progressive faith and politics site, noted that the Chronicles passage is "a popular verse among Christian nationalists and has been for quite some time." He argues that its use has become partisan and polarising, often linked to promoting a Christian America in an increasingly diverse society.

Kaylor, author of "The Bible According to Christian Nationalists: Exploiting Scripture for Political Power," asserted: "This verse is not about the United States." He added that it is "a promise made to one particular person in one particular moment. It doesn’t really work to pull it out of context and apply it to whatever you want to." Despite this, many have historically and recently applied it to America, suggesting a divinely ordained destiny or a national duty to follow God.

Past political figures have also invoked the passage. President Dwight D. Eisenhower took his oath of office in 1953 with his hand on a Bible opened to this very verse. President Ronald Reagan quoted it in a proclamation for the 1984 National Day of Prayer, and a speaker at the 2024 Republican National Convention also referenced it. The National Day of Prayer, though officially nonsectarian, has consistently seen significant promotion and participation from evangelical Christians, with the "If my people" passage being a staple.

Evangelicals, a loyal Republican voting bloc for decades, have formed a crucial part of Trump’s electoral base. His rallies frequently blend Christian and national symbols and rhetoric, featuring songs like "God Bless USA" and merchandise with slogans such as "Jesus is my saviour, Trump is my president."

Many other Republican politicians, alongside celebrities and pastors, are participating in the Bible reading marathon. Trump is not alone in choosing a passage relevant to his public persona or mission.

Mike Huckabee, a Baptist pastor and US ambassador to Israel, is reading from a Genesis passage about God blessing those who bless Abraham – a verse popular with evangelicals who believe it mandates support for Israel. David Barton, whose Wallbuilders organisation promotes the belief in America as a Christian nation, will read from a passage in Nehemiah that inspired his organisation’s name, concerning the rebuilding of Jerusalem’s walls.