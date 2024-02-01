Andrew Tate's powerful infectious beliefs realised in awful Gen Z stat

A new study has revealed just how much of an impact Andrew Tate is having on the ideologies of young men.

Controversial influencer Tate has become notorious for his misogynistic remarks over recent years. Tate and his brother Tristan are currently awaiting trial after accusations of forming a criminal gang to exploit women. They both deny the allegations.

Now, new data has revealed that men and boys from generation Z are more likely than older generations to believe that feminism has led to more harm than good.

The polling also found that one in five males in the UK aged from aged 16 to 29 look favourably on Tate.

More than 3,600 people were polled as part of the new research from Ipsos polling for King’s College London’s Policy Institute and the Global Institute for Women’s Leadership [via The Guardian].

Prof Bobby Duffy is director of the Policy Institute. He said of the new findings: “This is a new and unusual generational pattern. Normally, it tends to be the case that younger generations are consistently more comfortable with emerging social norms, as they grew up with these as a natural part of their lives.”

While the majority of younger men think feminism has done more good than harm and don’t agree with Tate’s views, Duffy said: “There is a consistent minority of between one-fifth and one-third who hold the opposite view. This points to a real risk of fractious division among this coming generation.”

Prof Rosie Campbell, who is director of the Global Institute for Women’s Leadership at King’s, said: “The fact that this group is the first to derive most of their information from social media is likely to be at least part of the explanation.

“There has been a zeitgeist where young women feel they can own the idea of feminist identity … [Young men] hear a lot about girl power but don’t, at this stage in their lives, understand the inequalities that we know are in the world when you hit work and childcare.”

