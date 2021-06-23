44% of Australians say they wouldn’t date a bisexual person, and people are outraged

Some 44 per cent of Australians have said they wouldn’t date someone who is bisexual, prompting outrage from many.

According to a national survey of 60,000 people which was conducted by ABC’s Australia Talks, nearly half of people said they were against dating people with that sexual identity, with older people more likely to say so.

Three-quarters of people older than 75 years old said being in a relationship with someone who was interested in at least two genders was definitely something they were not interested in, while 84 per cent of those aged between 18 to 24 said it was not an issue at all.

Reacting to these stats, people on Twitter felt shocked and slammed those who were against dating bisexuals:

Australians were surveyed on other issues including politics and technology but it was their attitudes to bisexuality that stood out, particularly as the findings came during Pride Month.

When a similar poll was undertaken in America in 2019, it was found that 40 per cent of millennials were uncomfortable with the idea of dating a bisexual compared to 43 per cent who would not have an issue with it.

Obviously there is no valid reason why anyone should exclude bisexuals from their dating preferences. We look forward to a year in which a survey result shows 100 per cent of people are completely cool with it.