Investigation uncovers dark reality behind viral Dubai Porta Potty hashtag

A new BBC World Service investigation, "Death in Dubai: #Dubaiportapotty" has delved deeper to fact check misinformation on social media and uncovered the dark reality behind the hashtag #dubaiportapotty hashtag, where they found an illegal prostitution ring in Dubai exploiting Ugandan women.

Warning - disturbing content including graphic descriptions of sexual acts, exploitation and suicide.

What does 'Dubai Porta Potty' mean?

In 2022, #dubaiportapotty went viral and has amassed over 450 million views on TikTok, and it refers to an internet term used to describe alleged influencers willingly getting defecated on to fund lavish lifestyles.

The women are labelled ‘Dubai Porta Potties’ for supposedly becoming human toilets for wealthy men.

Beyond the viral hashtag

Journalist and producer Runako Celina investigated the deaths of Monic Karungi and Kayla Birungi for two years for the documentary BBC Eye/BBC World of Secrets

Behind the concerning online rumours and speculation, the BBC investigation uncovered an illegal sex worker ring in Dubai that systematically exploits young Ugandan women, run by a former London bus driver.

Charles Mwesigwa (known locally as Abbey), was filmed by an undercover reporter claiming that women under his network could do “pretty much everything” clients requested.

At the centre of the documentary are the tragic deaths of two women who worked for Abbey, which journalist and producer Runako Celina spent two years investigating to find out if there was a connection between the deaths.

In May 2022, a 23-year-old Ugandan woman called Monic Karungi (known online as Mona Kizz) died. Her story went viral globally after social media speculation wrongly linked her to the #DubaiPortaPotty hashtag, reposting videos of a woman jumping from a building and claiming it was Monic.

Another young woman, Kayla Birungi, also fell to her death in the same Dubai neighbourhood, Al Barsha, just one year earlier.

Monic Karungi BBC Eye/BBC World of Secrets

“Monic’s story was reduced to a meme online, but she was so much more than that. Behind the viral hashtag and the online abuse was a young woman with dreams for a better life, and a family who loved her," Celina said, explaining the findings from her investigation.

"Over the past two years I’ve travelled between Uganda, Dubai and the UK to piece together what happened to her, and along the way I met women who were terrified but brave enough to share their experiences of sexual exploitation."

She added, "This isn’t just about one rumour: it’s about the way misinformation, inequality and exploitation feed off each other, and about restoring dignity to women like Monic and Kayla, who can no longer speak for themselves.”

Monic and Kayla's relatives speak out

Monic Karungi's brother, mum, niece and sister BBC Eye/BBC World of Secrets

The families of Monic and Kayla say the authorities ruled their deaths as suicides, but they believe Al Barsha police failed to conduct thorough investigations into their deaths.

A relative of Monic claimed that when he went to the Al Barsha police station to ask what happened to her, he was told that there would be no further investigation as drugs and alcohol were found at the scene of her death.

Kayla’s brother also told the BBC that the day Kayla died, she told him she would be coming back to Uganda within two days.

He added: “Then I was told she went to a party and she fell from the 10th floor. Three girls present said Kayla had taken alcohol and drugs.”

However, laboratory tests verified by BBC Eye revealed there was no alcohol or drugs in her blood.

Why are Ugandans seeking work abroad?

BBC Eye/BBC World of Secrets

Ugandans are seeking work abroad due to youth unemployment in the country, with the Gulf states being a popular destination for this purpose. In fact, it is an industry that now contributes $1.2 billion in tax revenue to Uganda annually.

Although most Ugandans head to Dubai through safe channels, some are not so fortunate.

Marriam Mwiza, an anti-trafficking activist who runs the non-governmental organisation Overseas Workers Voices Uganda that helps Ugandans being exploited abroad and has rescued over 700 people.

“We get cases of people who have been promised to work, let's say, in a supermarket. Then she ends up sold as a prostitute. I get like 5 to 10 cases daily. Every month I see the number of cases, bodies landing at Entebbe airport. Most are from Dubai. If nothing is done, we are likely to go back into a state of rearing slave trade.”

Who else did the BBC speak to?

The BBC Eye and the World of Secrets podcast includes additional, extensive interviews with the people Celina spoke to during her research, including several Ugandan women who say they were lured to the UAE, often under promises of routine, regular jobs, only to find themselves trapped in violent and coercive sex work.

How did Charles "Abbey" respond to these allegations?

The BBC asked Charles “Abbey” Mwesigwa to respond to all allegations made in the documentary.

He responded: “These are all false allegations. I’m just a party person who invites big spenders on my tables hence making many girls flock to my tables. That makes me know many girls and that’s it. Monic died with her passport meaning no one was demanding her money for taking her. Prior to her death I hadn't seen her for over four to five weeks.

"I knew both girls and [they] were renting with different landlords. If no one in both flats was arrested or any of the landlords, then there was a reason. Both incidents were investigated by the Dubai police and maybe they can help you.”

Did the authorities respond?

The BBC contacted the Al Barsha Police Station, requesting to see the case files for Monic Karungi and Kayla Birungi.

They were also invited to respond to allegations that both women’s deaths had not been properly investigated, but they did not respond to either request.

Where can I watch the Death in Dubai documentary and podcast?

You can now watch ‘Death in Dubai: #Dubaiportapotty' on BBC iPlayer (UK) and BBC Select (US), and listen to World of Secrets: Death in Dubai- Season 9 wherever you get your BBC podcasts.

If you feel distressed by the references in this programme, please speak to a heath professional, or an organisation that offers support such as Befrienders Worldwide. www.befrienders.org

If you are experiencing feelings of distress, or are struggling to cope, you can speak to the Samaritans, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call or text 988, or visit 988lifeline.org to access online chat from the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. This is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week. If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.

