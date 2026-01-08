Stranger Things fans will be well aware of a conspiracy surrounding a secret episode of the hit Netflix show. Some may have even contributed to the alleged platform crash by locking in and hoping for the best.

Stranger Things rounded things off on 31 December with a two-hour finale – but the internet simply wasn't buying it.

Instead, they believed the show was gearing up for a secret ninth episode to drop out of the blue. It didn't take long for fans to put on their investigative hats and scour for clues, hints, timelines and screenshots – believing they were onto something.

They even picked up on an innocent comment from actor Jamie Campbell Bower, when he referred to the finale as "episode 8" during an interview with Jimmy Fallon.

To add fuel to the fire, Netflix also teased a surprise announcement, in what many called "Stranger Things coded".

They were, sadly, met with disappointment.

A viral post by Discussing Film claimed Netflix went into overdrive, with one describing it as the "funniest s***" they've ever seen.





Another called it "embarrassing" for all involved, including not only the fans, but Netflix and the directors.









Another reiterated that sentiment, saying they hoped the "Duffers feel humiliated".





Meanwhile, one person pointed to the official Stranger Things social accounts which explicitly stated in the bio: "ALL EPISODES OF STRANGER THINGS ARE NOW PLAYING."

Indy100 reached out to Netflix for comment

