NBA 2K26 Season 4 officially revealed: Everything that's new

2K has officially revealed Season 4 for NBA 2K26 and here's a full rundown of everything that's new in the upcoming content update.

Season 4 is available as a free downloadable update for all NBA 2K26 players on Friday (9 January) with new content across MyCAREER, MyTEAM, The W and more.

This season's featured heroes are San Antonio Spur Victor Wembanyama and Philadelphia 76er Tyrese Maxey as they take centre stage on the road to the 2026 NBA All-Star Game in Los Angeles.

In MyCAREER, seasonal rewards include a Level 32 Tyrese Haliburton Big Head Mask, a Level 36 All-Star Hockey Jersey and for the first time ever in The City a cel-shaded, Level 39 Hyperfade Suit and more.

Wear & Earn events will continue where players will have the chance to show off the All-Star swag and celebrate the Lunar New Year.

The Park sees the addition of NBA 2K16 community-favourite, Rivet City Championship MyPARK, returning.

Some of the rewards available to players in NBA 2K26 Season 4 / 2K

Elsewhere, in MyTEAM, cards feature a collection of players from the modern era, starting with a Level 1 Amethyst Tyrese Maxey Evo card that evolves to a 94 OVR and peaks with a Level 40 99 OVR Dark Matter Russell Westbrook card.

Additional highlights include Level 10 Diamond Thabo Sefolosha, Level 20 Pink Diamond DeAndre Jordan, Level 28 Galaxy Opal Coach Tyronn Lue and a second 99 OVR player with Level 35 Dark Matter Angel Reese.

In The W, with WNBA free agency around the corner, 2K is waiting to see if any of the league's high-impact players make a move. Until then, there are all-new weekly and seasonal rewards for players to get stuck into.

The Season 4 Pro Pass and Hall of Fame Pass unlocks 40 additional levels of content, including automatic rewards like Gold Fierce Lion Head, Animated Ice Blue Voltage Zip-Up Hoodie, Galaxy Opal Aaron Gordon and Season 4 Pro Pass Pack and premium awards such as Skull Gaiter at Level 3, Red ‘Court Vision’ Glowing Eyes at Level 33 and Season 4 Galaxy Opal Option Pack at Level 37.

And finally, 2K Beats sees a specially curated playlist by A-Trak added to the Season 4 soundtrack. There are also new 2K Beats from Disclosure and Anderson .Paak, Giggs, Glorilla, CORTIS, Joey Valence and Brae, Devin Donnell, pat junior, Steven Joseph and more.

Some of the rewards available in the NBA 2K26 Season 4 Pro Pass / 2K

NBA 2K26 is playable on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch 2, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam.

