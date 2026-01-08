Kristi Noem dubbed 'evil' over claim following fatal ICE agent shooting

Kristi Noem has been dubbed “evil” over claims made about the victim who was fatally shot by an ICE agent in Minneapolis.

37-year-old US citizen Renee Nicole Good was shot and killed through a car window on Wednesday (7 January) by a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent.

Her killing has sparked widespread outrage in the city, which has been further fueled by comments made by senior figures in the Donald Trump administration who appear to be attempting to control the narrative around what happened, despite video footage.

The US president Trump himself has been accused of being “Orwellian” in his defence of the shooting , meanwhile, Homeland Secretary Noem’s comments have been called “evil”.

In a press conference following the killing, Noem said: “People need to stop using their vehicles as weapons… It’s clear that it’s being coordinated. People are being trained and told how to use their vehicles to impede law enforcement operations and then to run over anyone who gets in their way.”

“‘Using their vehicles as weapons’. She literally tried waving them through,” one person responded with a clip of Good waving vehicles past her.

One person said: “This soulless ghoul is doubling down on blaming the victim and amplifying her lies from earlier today. Expressionless. Cold. Evil.”

Another said: “These are evil people. Evil. Call it what it is.”

Someone else wrote: “NOBODY USED THEIR F***ING CAR AS A WEAPON. Evil, sick, demented lies.”





