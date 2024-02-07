Bonds underwear respond to backlash over non-binary bikini model

Bonds launched a limited edition Pride campaign of gender-free underwear to celebrate diversity and represent Australia's LGBTQIA+ community.

The well-intentioned campaign features a host of models, including Queens and a non-binary person, who is identified as 'Mikey and uses they/them pronouns, sporting a two-piece on the website – and some people aren't happy.

It didn't take long for the 'go woke, go broke' rhetoric to take off, with many pledging to boycott the brand – simply because they didn't like the inclusion of a non-binary model.

"Excited to never buy Bonds again," one person chimed in, while another riled: "I'm done with Bonds! You're not inclusive at all, you push the agenda of the minority and the majority will not follow! As the saying goes 'go woke, go broke' – you can join the ranks of Buzz Light beer in your own demise."

The official website was then flooded with one-star reviews, with one claiming it was "insulting towards women."

The brand has since broken its silence in the comments, responding to some of the hateful comments.



"We're sorry to hear you're offended by our campaign, this was certainly not our intent. Bonds is a brand with a proud heritage of reflecting and representing all Australian. Our Pride campaign is a celebration of the joy and spirit of Australia's diverse LGBTQIA+ community," one read.

Another response from Bonds echoed the sentiment. "Our limited-edition range of comfy Bonds basics have been reimagined to celebrate the joy and spirit of Pride festivals and events all across the country."

Elsewhere in the comments, the campaign was praised with one thanking the brand for "promoting inclusivity" and "reflecting what is the reality of what is modern Australia."

"It's so amazing to see Bonds continue to celebrate and showcase the beautiful rainbow people of this country," another added. "All the negative comments under this post should serve as a reminder as to why we continue to march at Mardi Gras. Australia still has a long way to go."

Indy100 reached out to Bonds for comment

