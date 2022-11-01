In an unexpected career move, former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will be the keynote speaker alongside former US Vice President Dick Cheney at a blockchain and cryptocurrency conference.

With more free time on his hands, Johnson will serve as the keynote speaker for the International Symposium on Blockchain Advancement (ISBA) Conference on December 2nd in Singapore.

Cheney will be a featured guest speaker.

But what the two men will contribute to the conference about blockchain technology and cryptocurrency is unclear as neither has explicitly expressed interest in the topic.

The conference is being organized by ParallelChain Lab, a blockchain technology company that "is reimaginging the use of blockchain in the digital economy."

Blockchain is the technology used for cryptocurrency, NFTs, and sometimes supply chains.

The topic of blockchain has risen in popularity since the mid-2010s. Many celebrities and politicians have dipped their toes into it like buying and selling NFTs.

In the press releases, ParallelChain Lab said Johnson's "policies are designed to drive investment, creativity and allow innovation to flourish in the UK and around the world."

Other speakers are the conference include Dr. Raj Jain, a professor of computer science and engineering at Washington University. Gmoney, an NFT curator and "thought leader." As well as Dr. Radia Perlman who they refer to as "the mother of the internet."

