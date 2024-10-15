Bow Wow said he 'misses' Diddy parties – and it went down as well as you'd expect

Singer Bow Wow has faced backlash for recently admitting to missing Diddy parties during an appearance on the More to the Story podcast with host Rocsi Diaz.

In the interview, Bow Wow issued a pointed response when asked about the current "takedowns" in the industry. He said he never believed that "we would see him in this position, ever. He's like the gatekeeper to the game".

The singer added that the last two BET Awards "didn't feel right cause there was no motion. There was no parties, there was nowhere to go."

Host Diaz quickly clarified the difference between Diddy's A-lister parties and the alleged freak-offs cited in the lawsuit.

"For the record, I left before 1 [am]! I never stayed," Diaz disclaimed. "I’ve only been to two parties and I’ve never seen a freak-off!"



Bow Wow, stating he was separating the "artist from the person," said that the artist was "monumental and important to culture," before recalling a phone call to his friend and Jermaine: "I said 'Jermaine, there's no parties. Every year, dude had the parties and you feel it. It's like a hole."

Inevitably, viewers slammed Bow Wow with many suggesting he "should have just stayed quiet".

Another penned: "Considering current circumstances to be saying this is wild."

Meanwhile, a third chimed in: "Bow Wow would have this brain rot type take."

It comes after Sean 'Diddy' Combs appeared in court on Thursday (10 October) where his trial date was set for 5 May 2025. He is currently at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center while he awaits trial. A prosecutor argued that Diddy's lawyers were attempting to exclude a "damning piece of evidence" with claims it was leaked by the government, according to AP News.



Diddy has been accused of establishing "a criminal enterprise whose members and associates engaged in, and attempted to engage in, among other crimes, sex trafficking, forced labour, kidnapping, arson, bribery and obstruction of justice".

Allegations from 120 people, including 25 who were children at the time have recently come to the surface. Diddy's lawyer responded they "cannot address every meritless allegation in what has become a reckless media circus".

The lawyer added: "Mr. Combs emphatically and categorically denies as false and defamatory any claim that he sexually abused anyone, including minors. He looks forward to proving his innocence and vindicating himself in court, where the truth will be established based on evidence, not speculation."

At least six more allegations, including from a 16-year-old boy, came to light on Monday (14 October) in a new wave of lawsuits.

