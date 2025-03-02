The Brit Awards 2025 was a night filled with memorable moments, celebrating the best of British music and sparking plenty of conversation.

With surprise performances, moving tributes, bold fashion statements, and unforgettable moments, the evening lived up to the hype.

Let's take a closer look at the standout highlights that continue to capture attention in the aftermath of the iconic event.

Danny Dyer calls Sir Keir Starmer a 't**t'

Former Eastenders actor Danny Dyer left host Jack Whitehall speechless when he was asked who he would crown "t**t of the year."

In response, Dyer quipped: "The world is being run by cranks at the moment, so probably Sir Keir Starmer."

The interaction left viewers in stitches, with one writing: "Could I kindly ask that Danny Dyer presents next years Brit Awards, I appreciate that most of it will have to muted or bleeped out. But wouldn’t it be iconic."





Sabrina Carpenter's risqué performance

Sabrina Carpenter delivered a showstopping performance filled with iconic hits – though eyebrows were raised at parts, with some viewers threatening to contact Ofcom.

At one point, she kneeled in front of a male dancer dressed as a British guard who then gave a wink to the camera.

"Ofcom's going to let a lot of complaints tonight," one quipped.

Meanwhile, another joked: "Sabrina Carpenter doing Bed Chem pre-watershed? The Ofcom complaints about that performance are gonna be through the roof, but I enjoyed it. That’s my girl."





Big John's Chinese takeaway order

TikTok star Big John, who went viral for sharing his love of Chinese food, took his famous "Bosh" catchphrase to the Brit Awards as he shared his lengthy takeaway order.

Awards show host Whitehall introduced Big John, known on TikTok as BoshTok with more than 401,000 followers, to solve his pet peeve – a lack of food at the Brits.

Whitehall asked: "Big John. What have we got on the menu tonight?"

Big John held a large brown box full of foil food containers, as he stood among the celebrities sitting at round tables at London’s O2 arena, before listing his lengthy Chinese takeaway order.





Teddy Swims' stuffed toy outfit

The 'Lose Control' singer turned heads wearing a long coat with brightly coloured stuffed toys of different animals including penguins, sharks, frogs and bears donning glasses sewn on to the garment.

The 32-year-old singer-songwriter said his colourful outfit "makes me feel safe".

Over on X/Twitter, it didn't take long for viewers to chime in on the eccentric outfit, with one joking: "When your child climbs into the claw machine at the arcade."





A heartfelt tribute to Liam Payne

Host Whitehall introduced a video paying tribute to the singer, saying: "It is now time to take a moment to remember a very special person who meant so much to many of the people in this room, and to millions of you around the world.

"Last October, we woke to the devastating news that Liam Payne had tragically passed away.

"He achieved so much in the short time that he was on this earth, and was not only a supremely gifted musician but an incredibly kind soul who touched the lives of everyone he came into contact with.

"We have so many amazing memories with Liam here at The Brits. So tonight we celebrate his legacy and look back and remember, the remarkable Liam Payne."

The footage included a black-and-white video of Payne with his family, a clip from his time on the X Factor and then with One Direction, who won seven Brit Awards before they split up.

Emotions were high on X, with one writing: "That was so touching, and it made me cry for Liam. He was so young and so talented. I know he is missed by so many, including me!!!"

Another wrote: "This is the best tribute to Liam they captured Liam perfectly."

- YouTube www.youtube.com





Full list of winners

Mastercard Album of the Year – Brat – Charli XCX

Artist of the Year – Charli XCX

Group of the Year – Ezra Collective

Best New Artist – The Last Dinner Party

Song Of the Year with Mastercard – Charli XCX featuring Billie Eilish – 'Guess' featuring Billie Eilish

International Artist of the Year – Chappell Roan

International Group of the Year – Fontaines DC

International Song of the Year – 'Good Luck, Babe!' – Chappell Roan

Producer of the Year – AG Cook

Songwriter – Charli XCX

Brits Rising Star – Myles Smith

Genre categories:

Alternative/Rock Act: Sam Fender

Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act: Stormzy

Dance: Charli XCX

Pop Act: Jade

R&B Act: Raye

Global Success Award: Sabrina Carpenter

