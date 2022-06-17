The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released a strange guideline for having sex with monkeypox.

Earlier this month, the health organisation issued a list of safer activities for sexually active patients to partake in.

Some of the recommendations are "avoid kissing" and having relations "with your clothes on or covering areas where rash or sores are present, reducing as much skin-to-skin contact as possible."

Patients and those who feel they may have been exposed to the virus are also advised to "have virtual sex with no in-person contact", and "masturbate together at a distance of at least 6 feet, without touching each other and without touching any rash or sores."

They also encouraged people washing their "hands, fetish gear, sex toys and any fabrics (bedding, towels, clothing) after having sex."

The peculiar guideline has also seemingly provoked The New York City Department of Health's odd recommendation that those engaging in sex use "glory holes" to prevent the spread of Covid-19 amid the coronavirus pandemic, as noted by The New York Post.

The World Health Organization (WHO) is also investigating whether monkeypox can be sexually transmitted after the virus was identified in a patient's semen.

And last week, health officials noted that many of the monkeypox cases in England were seen among sexually active gay men.

On Thursday, there were 19 confirmed cases of the potentially serious virus in New York City.

Patients can experience flu-like illness and swelling of the lymph nodes prior to developing a rash on their face and body.

The health department said the virus is not nearly as contagious as Covid-19 and is transmitted through bodily fluids and extended contact with infected areas.

