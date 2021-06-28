Chris Cuomo sends photo of bicep to Twitter troll in ‘weirdest’ Twitter response

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo tried to hit back at a Twitter user who jabbed him online - by posting a close-up photo of his bicep in response.

For some context, the Twitter drama all began when Cuomo shared a reporting from Seaside, Florida, covering the city’s condo building collapse. All was well until Peter M. Pietrowski replied and called Cuomo a “Fredo,” a term with negative undertones toward Italian-Americans.

For those unaware, “Fredo” is an insult referring to Frederico Corleone from The Godfather (the “weakest” Corleone brother), and therefore used to to denote a member of a group as incompetent or fragile. The term also especially offends Chris Cuomo.

So when Peter M. Pietrowski - whose Twitter bio identifies him as a Christian, Conservative, two-time vet having served in Vietnam and Afghanistan and retired US Customs and Border Protection Anti-terrorism Team Supervisor - used the slur, Cuomo was displeased and tweeted the following.

@StanYeahMan then responded with some kind words, which Cuomo then quote-tweeted.

However one user, who goes by “uncle ruckus,” then responded to that tweet telling Cuomo he’s “gonna break your arm jerking yourself off.”

Enter: The bicep selfie.

Twitter is understandably confused by Cuomo’s response — both by his decision to acknowledge such a silly comment in the first place, but also his choice to bring the bicep into it.

None of this has stopped Cuomo from playing along. In fact, it seems to have emboldened him (and his bicep).

We don’t really understand what’s going on , but we’re glad to see Cuomo is… having fun?

In 2019, a man approached Cuomo, calling him a “Fredo” and chaos ensued (you can watch a video of the altercation here):

“Punk-ass bitches from the right call me Fredo,” Cuomo said. “My name is Chris Cuomo. I’m an anchor on CNN. Fredo is from The Godfather. He was a weak brother. And they’re using it as an Italian aspersion.”

“It’s an insult to your f***ing people. It’s like the n-word for us,” he continued, adding that he would “throw you down these stairs like a f***ing punk.”