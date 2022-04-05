BBC's Clive Myrie has opened up about the emotional day Russia launched an attack on Ukraine when he shed a tear in light of the recent events.

The presenter covered the day Russia invaded Ukraine for News at 10. At one point, a singular tear could be seen rolling down Myrie's cheek, which prompted social media users to share their heartfelt support.

"Seeing Clive Myrie cry on the BBC news will stay with me for some time," one said, while another added: "Extraordinary – Clive Myrie delivering the news from Kyiv with great dignity and a tear on his cheek."

Now, Myrie has addressed that moment while speaking on the Behind the Headlines podcast, calling February 24 "an emotional day, no question about that."

But, in an anti-climatic twist, the tear was apparently a result of the wind.

"I'd flown into Kyiv something like 15, 16 hours… actually probably less than that, 12 hours before the invasion began," the Mastermind host recollected. "So I saw for a sliver of time what the city was like before hostilities began.

"The capital was bustling, it's quite a young population in the centre of the city, great restaurants, people all out, the sun was shining, it was a beautiful day."

He explained: "It had been an emotional day, and I was standing on the rooftop of the hotel where we were broadcasting and it was frankly windy, it was windy.



"The wind blew across my face and through my eyes and a single tear came out. So I'm not saying that I was crying for Ukraine, because the wind was blowing. What I will say is that it was an emotional day, and that's it."

Myriealso emphasised that the idea of journalists seen as "heroes" is "nonsense", adding that "no story is worth dying for."

"We're not trying to be heroes. We're just doing our job," he said.



"It's vital that you are not compelled to work in a hostile environment, because if you are not feeling comfortable in yourself in that kind of stressful situation then that's when you start, potentially, making mistakes," Myrie added.

