While the coronation of King Charles III in Westminster Abbey was praised by royalists for its pomp and pageantry, many aren’t impressed with the litter that’s been left behind hours later – scenes which have sparked comparisons to the rubbish you’d see after Glastonbury Festival.

The popular music event, which takes over Worthy Farm in Somerset, is often flooded with abandoned tents and bottles at the end of the June festival – despite organisers calling on all attendees who forked out hundreds of pounds for a ticket to “love the farm [and] leave no trace”.

Now, after some monarchists camped up along the Mall (that’s the famous red strip road leading up to Buckingham Palace) for the best view of the newly crowned royals, one video has laid bare the state some of them decided to leave the place in.

Chris Ship, ITV News’ royal editor, shared a short 13-second video to Twitter on Saturday night, showing plastic bags, bunting and even a tent scattered behind metal gates.

“A few short hours ago, there were crowds and carriages and crowns. Now The Mall resembles [an] abandoned campsite after a wet weekend at Glastonbury,” he wrote.

The scenes have since been branded “disgusting” and “absolutely appalling” by commenters:

Others compared the reaction to the rubbish to the media’s criticism of ‘mess’ left behind by campaign groups such as Extinction Rebellion and Just Stop Oil:

Of course, these groups also got the attention of some during Saturday’s event, when members of Just Stop Oil and the anti-monarchist group Republic were arrested before the coronation – and, indeed, their ‘Not My King’ protest - had even started.

In a statement, Republic said: “These arrests are a direct attack on our democracy and the fundamental rights of every person in the country. Each and every police officer involved on the ground should hang their heads in shame.

“They showed no judgement, no common sense and no basic decency.

“The right to protest peacefully in the UK no longer exists.”

