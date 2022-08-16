An advert for paint has faced accusations of misogyny with the Advertising Standards Agency (ASA) saying it is considering investigating it.

The Crown Paints “Hannah & Dave” advert sparked backlash from some on social media, including comedian Jenny Eclair who said it was “massively offensive”.

It is part of the company's “Life Stories” adverts and, in a rhyming song, paints the picture of the couple’s four-year relationship.

In one part of the song, the lyrics say: “Now a baby's coming and they don't know what it is. Hannah's hoping for a girl, Dave's just hoping that it's his.”

The intended humour of the ad clearly didn’t go down as the company had anticipated and has instead caused anger among some viewers.

Eclair tweeted: “I’m watching the #crownpaint ‘baby coming’ ad and I can’t be on my own thinking it’s beyond mad ‘ she’s hoping for a girl, he’s hoping that it’s his’ I find this massively offensive - WTAF.”

Some in the comments agreed. One person replied: “I saw this yesterday Jenny & thought exactly the same. Glad it’s not just me.”

Another wrote: “Said the same thing, really offensive.”

“Exactly what I thought. Deeply misogynistic,” someone else said.

Crown ‘Life Stories’ TV Advert – Hannah & Dave (extended) www.youtube.com

Responding to another of the comedian’s tweets, Crown Paints wrote: “Our ads are intended to give a humorous account of our characters’ stories.

“We appreciate that people have differing tastes when it comes to humour and whilst the ad has been broadly well received, we apologise if the remark has caused offence to anyone.”

According to the BBC, 58 complaints have been made about the advert and it was “currently assessing [them] carefully to determine whether there are grounds for an investigation”.



