Tributes are being paid to Dame Jane Goodall, who has died at the age of 91.

The pioneering primatologist and world-renowned expert on chimpanzees passed away from natural causes while in California, where she had been on a lecture tour across the US, according to an official statement.

In a message honouring her legacy, the Jane Goodall Institute said her groundbreaking work had transformed scientific understanding, adding that she was "a tireless advocate for the protection and restoration of our natural world".

A statement shared by the UN read: "Today, the UN family mourns the loss of Dr. Jane Goodall.

"The scientist, conservationist and UN Messenger of Peace worked tirelessly for our planet and all its inhabitants, leaving an extraordinary legacy for humanity and nature."

Goodall has died at the age of 91 Craig Barritt/Getty Images for TIME

Former president Barack Obama led tributes, saying Goodall "opened doors for generations of women in science".

Leonardo DiCaprio called her a "true hero for the planet," adding that she "inspired millions to care, to act, and to hope".

Many more took to X/Twitter to pay their respects and share memories.

"My first year anthropology course in university introduced me to Jane Goodall," one wrote. "She was such an inspirational figure. Over the last 30 years of her life, I was in awe of her drive & energy. She was the epitome of a life lived with deep purpose. RIP."

Another said: "Dr Goodall’s work fuels my passion for conservation every day. What an incredible legacy!"

A third penned: "Jane Goodall was one of the most special humans to ever live. The world would not be the same without her contributions and her caring and passionate heart that informed her work. May she rest in peace."

One person shared: "Jane Goodall leaves this world, but not our hearts. She taught us to see kinship in the eyes of a chimpanzee, and responsibility in the mirror of nature. Her hope lives on in us all."

Another penned a heartfelt message, describing her as "a beacon of compassion, courage, and vision."





RIP Dame Jane Goodall (1934-2025)

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.