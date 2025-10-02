The biggest predictions for Taylor Swift's new album 'The Life of A Showgirl'

The countdown is on for the release of Taylor Swift's new album, The Life of A Showgirl - and now it's just one day before it drops on October 3.

In August, she announced the album on the New Heights podcast, co-hosted by her boyfriend and NFL player Travis Kelce and his brother Jason Kelce.

"I would say it’s everything that was going on behind the curtain," Swift explained on the theme of the album.

With the success of the Eras Tour, and reaching new heights (pardon the pun) in her career, the singer reflected on how this new sound "just comes from like the most infectiously joyful, wild, dramatic place I was in in my life. And so that effervescence has come through on this record.”

So, what can we expect from the album? Here are our predictions:

Certified pop bangers

Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images)

From what Swift has said about the album, it sounds like she wanted to create a pop album, especially since she collaborated with producers Max Martin and Shellback on this record who she's previously collaborated with on her albums Red, 1989, and reputation.

Although the trio haven't worked together in seven years, Swift described how this time around "felt like catching lightning in a bottle".

"By the time we came back together, I feel like we had so much more dexterity to what we do," she explained. "This was the time where it felt like all three of us in the room were carrying the same weight as creators and it was really special."

Meanwhile, Kelce remarked on how The Life of a Showgirl is more “a lot more upbeat, and it’s a lot more like fun, pop, like excitement. I think it’s a complete 180 from a lot of the songs on Tortured Poets for sure.”

'Eldest Daughter' will be a fan favourite

When the tracklist was released, there was a lot of buzz around the fifth track, 'Eldest Daughter'.

This is because track five Taylor Swift songs are known to be her most personal and emotional songs, as examples from her previous albums include 'All Too Well,' 'Delicate,' 'The Archer,' 'My Tears Ricochet,' and 'You're On Your Own, Kid'.

Also, eagle-eyed fans have noticed the track length of each song on the new album and that 'Eldest Daughter' is the longest one at 4 minutes and six seconds.

'Father Figure' - a future single?

Swift announced her first single 'The Fate of Ophelia', but we reckon that 'Father Figure' could be a future single, particularly since she has interpolated George Michael's 'Father Figure'.

It is reminiscent of when she interpolated Right Said Fred's 1991 hit 'I'm Too Sexy' for her reputation comeback single 'Look What You Made Me Do'.

She addresses rumoured fallout with Blake Lively

Singer Taylor Swift and Actress Blake Lively at Super Bowl LVIII Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Fans have speculated that Swift's song 'Ruin the Friendship' on her new album could be in reference to her rumoured fallout with actor Blake Lively, amid her legal battle with Justin Baldoni.

The two have a decade-long friendship, with Swift being godmother to Blake and Ryan Reynolds' children James, 10, Inez, 8, Betty, 5, and Olin, 2 - and has even mentioned their names in some of her previous songs.

Guess we'll have to wait and see...

Travis Kelce 'The Fate of Ophelia' music video cameo?

Taylor Swift celebrates with Travis Kelce David Eulitt/Getty Images

He made a guest appearance as a backup dancer on Swift's Eras Tour, so could we see Travis Kelce make an appearance in 'The Fate of Ophelia' music video?

Fans reckon so.

They've pointed to a behind-the-scenes clip of Swift giving directions on set, which everyone has assumed is the set of her music video.

A TikTok lip reader @tismejackieg believes Swift is saying, “Could you make sure he’ll be in it only?” with people believing that "he" to be Kelce.

Plus, the fate of Ophelia in the William Shakespeare play Hamlet is that she drowned herself, but Swifties have theorised the pop star could be rewriting this fate and giving her a happy ending.

"Travis saved her from the fate of Ophelia," one fan said.

Elsewhere from Indy100, Taylor Swift announces new album - track list, reaction and release date revealed and The internet is planning outfits for the 'Life Of A Showgirl' tour.

