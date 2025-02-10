Valentine's Day gets a unique twist with a sommelier delivery service

Staying in for Valentine's Day is becoming increasingly popular, with more Brits turning to delivery apps for a cosy night in.

As these services step up their game, one in particular has caught the attention of many.

Deliveroo, rebranded as ‘Decanteroo’ for the season of love, is sending trained sommeliers to lucky customers' doorsteps, where they'll curate a personalised wine-tasting experience at your doorstep featuring Sainsbury’s Taste the Difference wines, perfectly paired with your Valentine’s dinner.

It comes after their recent study revealed that 36 per cent of Brits admit to feeling intimidated by ordering unconventional wine pairings at restaurants, while 28 per cent worry about appearing unknowledgeable about wine. A quarter of those in relationships also confessed they get the "ick" if their date chooses the wrong bottle of wine.

In collaboration with TikTok’s favourite 'wine guy,' Tom Gilbey, Deliveroo has matched standout wines with popular takeaway dishes:

Five Guys, Cheeseburger & Fries x Taste the Difference Vinedos Barrihuelo Rioja Crianza: Rioja's blackcurrant and a hint of smokiness carries the burger's juiciness, in tune with American cheese and salted fries. Even better if you opt for Cajun style; that spice will jump for joy when meeting this Rioja.

Wingstop, 8 Pieces Boneless in Garlic Parmesan x Taste the Difference Viognier: Viognier’s peach and nectarine notes and rich voluptuous palate feel work wonders with juicy chicken, packing the perfect punch to carry the flavours of garlic and parmesan rather than overpowering.

Pizza Express, American Hot x Taste the Difference Conegliano Prosecco: This prosecco, like the pizza, is the best style you can get. Its zingy flavour, together with its freshness and elegance, balances the spice and richness of pepperoni and hot pepper.

Taco Bell, Chicken Nachos Deluxe Box x Taste the Difference Chenin Blanc: A vibrant wine bursting with orchard fruits and honeysuckle, perfectly matches both the meatiness and spice of this Mexican dish.

Toby Carvery, Carvery for One x Taste the Difference Rioja Reserva: A classic British carvery demands a classy Rioja, which offers warming oak, sweet vanilla, and ripe black fruit notes allowing this red to sing a perfect tune when it meets a succulent hearty roast.

Krispy Kreme, “Hearts in Bloom” doughnut x by Sainsbury’s Alcohol-Free Sparkling: This non-alcoholic fruity wine perfectly pairs with Krispy Kreme doughnuts, elevating their sweetness.

@tomgilbeywine IS MY 26 YR OLD SHIRAZ MORE KNACKERED THAN MY 26 YR OLD PRODUCER? Well I’d rather have that in my mouth than him. ⁠ Tasting: 1998 Grant Burge Meshach Shiraz⁠, Barossa ⁠ Grant Burge 'Filsell' Shiraz 2017/19, Barossa available from Majestic, £23 a bottle.⁠ ⁠ ⁠ #redwine #shiraz #luxury #finewine #tomgilbey #recommendation #supermarket #winetok #wine #help #winelovers #winetime #frenchwine #barossa #australia

"I’ve spent over 32 years working in wine, from winemaking to running a flagship city wine merchant - so when Deliveroo requested my expertise to curate the ultimate takeaway and wine pairings for Valentine’s, how could I resist?" Tom Gilbey, ‘The wine guy’ said: "You don't need a fancy restaurant to enjoy these food and wine combinations; just an appetite to discover the pairings you never knew existed."

With limited Valentine’s Day slots, available on a first come first served basis, Brits better be quick. Simply register your interest via Eventbrite (selecting London, Manchester, or Brighton), and you’ll be notified by email before the free tickets go live at 4pm on Thursday 13th February.

