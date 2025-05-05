Everything we know about Diddy's trial starting 5 May

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' trial is set to begin on Monday (5 May) in Manhattan federal court. The former music mogul and entrepreneur faces multiple federal charges that carry the possibility of lengthy prison sentences.

As jury selection gets underway, here’s everything we know so far about the case, the charges, and how the proceedings are expected to unfold.

When is Diddy's trial?

The trial will start on 5 May, starting with jury selection. Once 12 jurors and six alternates have been seated, opening arguments will begin.

The trial will be held five days a week, Monday to Friday.

The case will be heard by District Judge Arun Subramanian. While the trial is currently expected to span approximately eight weeks, the timeline remains subject to change based on the course of proceedings.

The prosecution includes Maurene Comey, a former lead prosecutor in the Ghislaine Maxwell trial. She will be joined by Meredith Foster, Emily Johnson, Madison Smyser, Mary Slavik, and Mitzi Steiner.

What has Diddy been charged with?

Combs has been charged with multiple federal offences, including racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion, and transportation to engage in prostitution, according to the Southern District of New York.



Racketeering conspiracy carries a maximum sentence of life in prison, as does sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, along with a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in prison.

Transportation to engage in prostitution carries a maximum sentence of 10 years.





Will Diddy's trial be televised?

As Combs is facing federal criminal charges, "electronic media" is banned.

The Federal Rule of Criminal Procedure 53 reads: "[E]xcept as otherwise provided by a statute or these rules, the court must not permit the taking of photographs in the courtroom during judicial proceedings or the broadcasting of judicial proceedings from the courtroom."





What has Diddy's defence said?

Combs has denied all charges, turned down a plea deal, and continues to assert his innocence.

In an April statement, Diddy's legal team described his accusers as "former long-term girlfriends, who were involved in consensual relationships. This was their private sex life, defined by consent, not coercion".





