Donald Trump claims he could live to 200 if he stopped one thing

Donald Trump claimed he could live to the age of 200 if he gave up one thing we all enjoy.

The former president headed to the stage for a New Hampshire rally on Wednesday (17 January) ahead of the primary elections.

While he may be the oldest candidate in the running for the Republican nomination contest at 77 years old, he made a bizarre claim that he could have made it to 200 if he changed his lifestyle.

"I feel like I'm about 35 years old," adding that "cognitively, I'm better now than I was 20 years ago".

He then went on to share what a former White House physician allegedly told him about his life span.

Ronny Jackson, a Texas congressman, said if Trump "didn't eat so much junk food" then he'd "be around for 200 years".

It comes after reports suggested Trump dropped around 30 pounds and is staying away from buffets at his Florida club Mar-a-Lago, a source claimed to Page Six.

The source reportedly said that his wife Melania has been by his side to help with his eating habits and that "Trump has not been seen scarfing down ice cream sundaes or chocolate cake with two scoops of vanilla ice cream on it”.

"I am pleased to report that President Trump's overall health is excellent," Trump's physician, New Jersey’s Dr. Bruce Aronwald wrote in November 2023. "Trump has reduced his weight through an improved diet and continued daily physical activity while maintaining a rigorous schedule."

