Fallout 5 teased but still a long way off says Bethesda boss

Fallout 5 has been teased by the boss of Bethesda - but it seems it's going to be a few years away yet.



The Fallout franchise is enjoying something of a resurgence since the TV series dropped to critical acclaim on Prime Video.

Millions are playing Fallout 76 and Fallout 4, which first released in 2015, has just been given a next-gen update with developers Bethesda saying support for these games will continue.

While Bethesda boss teased Fallout 5in an interview with IGN, it seems like it's not coming any time soon.

Todd Howard, director at Bethesda and an executive producer of the TV series, was asked that although it's known Fallout 5 is in the works, it's previously been said that will be focused on after the release of Elder Scrolls VI and if that is still the plan going forward or if that could change based on interest from the show.

He said: "I'm going to avoid putting dates on anything. I've learned that the hard way.

"So obviously, our focus as far as new development right now is Elder Scrolls VI but that doesn't mean that we're not making plans for other things."

Howard has led development of the Fallout and Elder Scrolls series - Elder Scrolls VI is understood to be projected to release in early 2026.

"We're still doing a lot of work, obviously on Fallout 76, and we see the community, so many people going into that game and kind of rediscovering it and just so happy with where that game is at," he said.

"It really does, and I mean, this has one of the best communities in all of gaming.

"Surprisingly, it's a very, very nice apocalypse, and we're doing a lot of Starfield work as well. So we have some really good updates that are going to get announced soon for that game. So, a lot going on here."

Fallout is a post-apocalyptic role-playing video game series that sees players trying to navigate the US following a nuclear war.



Fallout 4 encompasses the city of Boston and the surrounding Massachusetts region known as "The Commonwealth".

It got good review ratings when it released and won a number of awards, including the 2015 Game Critic award for "Best in Show", the 2015 DICE award for "Game of the Year" and the 2016 BAFTA for "Best Game".

While it has enjoyed a next-gen update, some PS Plus subscribers are unable to access it.

Those who have seen the Fallout TV series say it's even better than the hit HBO adaptation of The Last Of Us.

