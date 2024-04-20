The funniest memes as Donald Trump reportedly 'farts' in court

Donald Trump appeared in a Manhattan courtroom as a criminal defendant as part of a historic trial this week – and the former president is reportedly kicking up a stink about the whole thing, quite literally.

Jury selection in the so-called hush money trial began on 15 April for the first ever criminal trial of a sitting or former president.

Trump has been charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records related to payments given to cover up alleged affairs ahead of the 2016 election. He has pleaded not guilty to all counts.

However, headlines have been dominated by Trump’s actions in the courtroom.

He’s been appearing to fall asleep during the week, and now it’s been reported that the 77-year-old is breaking wind while dozing off.

Ben Meiselas, co-founder of MeidasTouch and owner of Los Angeles Magazine, reported that "Donald Trump is actually farting in the courtroom” and added that “it's very stinky around him”.

Claiming to have heard reports from credible sources, he also said that “Trump's lawyers are repulsed by the scent and the smell”.

Lawyer George Conway also posted on X/Twitter that he’d heard the same thing, while social media was full of reaction to the reports.

It comes after a juror who was dismissed from the Trump trial after saying she could not remain impartial gave a brutal first impression of his skin colour when interviewed by American news channel MSNBC.

Yasmin Vossoughian spoke to the potential juror who said the jury had "no idea" they would be sitting on the Trump case and that she and the rest of the jury were "in shock".

