Declan Rice's brilliant response to 'pelters likely about girlfriend' at Spurs

Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice had a brilliant response after being given 'pelters' by Spurs fans while taking a corner - which is speculated online to be 'about his girlfriend'.

It comes just days after footage of Chelsea fans hurling abuse at him about his girlfriend Lauren Fryer left people disgusted.

Arsenal are in action at Spurs at the time of writing, leading 3-0 at half-time.

Spurs midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojberg scored an own goal before defender Micky van de Ven had an equaliser ruled out for offside.

Arsenal then doubled their advantage through a devastating counter-attack before Rice then silenced the Spurs fans giving him 'pelters'.

The coverage zooms in on Rice who is preparing to take a corner and it appears to show a handful of fans hurling abuse at him before it cuts away quickly to focus on what's happening in the box.

It led some social media users to speculate it's 'probably about his girlfriend'.

Another Tweet from @Bradathisvbest said: "Declan Rice what a bloke!!! F**k those b******s in corner shouting s**t at him probably about his girlfriend."

Rice ignores it all, whips the corner in and Kai Havertz heads it home to make it 3-0 to Arsenal before half-time.

Rice then turns to the fans that were giving him abuse with his arms raised in the air but one of them can be seen running up the stairs the moment the goal goes in.

He then runs to his team-mates to celebrate his team's three-goal advantage.

Rice's long-term partner has been subject to disturbing online abuse having done absolutely nothing wrong.

She has since removed all of her Instagram posts as a result and has received a staggering amount of support from people jumping in to defend the 25-year-old mother.

