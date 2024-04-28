'Conspiracy theory school' in Manchester under investigation by Ofsted

Universall Kidz, dubbed a 'conspiracy theory school', is under investigation by Ofsted after an investigation by The Timesexposed the schools practices.

Universall Kidz is a school in Manchester that was set up in October 2020 to "de-indoctrinate" children from "the lies" they are taught by "the system".

Its founder, Ladan Ratcliffe, got the idea during an anti-lockdown rally after being a teacher in Greater Manchester for over two decades.

Now Ratcliffe and her team are understood to be teaching a range of conspiracy theories to children between the ages of 8 and 14.

The promoted theories include that dinosaurs never existed, the Covid-19 vaccines are a means used by the Government to try and subjugate the population and crystals could cure serious illnesses.

But the main conspiracy theory that's said to be taught is known as the 'great reset theory', which suggests that the Government is working with organisations such as the World Economic Forum (WEF) and wealthy elites to depopulate and enslave the world. The conspiracy gained traction during the pandemic.

One teacher allegedly told children that they would soon end up eating cockroaches if "Klaus [Schwab, head of the WEF] and [Bill] Gates have their way."

On its website, Universallkidz describes itself as offering a "holistic alternative education" that seeks to raise "autonomous" and "sovereign" young people.

The school operates four days per week from 10am to 3:30pm but not all the children go every day.

The Times' report has led to Ofsted "urgently investigating" the education provider.



Ofsted chief inspector Sir Martyn Oliver said the findings were "highly alarming" but said “weaknesses" in the legal system had hindered Ofsted’s efforts to deal with hundreds of unregistered schools.

Ratcliffe responded to The Times' investigation saying she "strongly objects" to the view the school is training children to be conspiracy theorists, adding: "The learning experiences we provide are based on natural law of the universe and ancient knowledge that has been omitted from mainstream education."

