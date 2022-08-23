An IT company is appearing to use London's iconic Downing Street to drum up business.

According to Huffington Post, a computer training company called “Abdulazizkalam” appeared on Google Maps on the street a few weeks ago - it now appears to have been removed.

However, the company’s website still shows its location as Downing Street.

The company website says it trains up customers to make them “tech savvy” and transform them from a “non-tech person to an expert”. However, it is not listed on Companies House and it not clear how legitimate the service actually is.

A review on their website, supposedly from April, said: “It is a very good place for training. The PM usually comes here for any doubts while using his computer.

Abdulazizkalam

“It’s walking distance from 10D Street. Nice and friendly staff. The coffee could be better. Wait, that was tea? Oh lord. Nice.”

Other reviews call into question whether the company actually exists.

Andrew McDonald, a student who first spotted the business online, told the publication: “I just happened to be on Google Maps looking for somewhere to eat near Westminster and I noticed that on Downing Street there happened to be a web support shop based there.

“I perhaps thought Boris was trying to set up a side hustle as he leaves No.10.”

Downing Street sources reportedly said that the company had “no affiliation” with them and that the business was not based on the estate. They added they asked Google for it to be removed.

“This company has absolutely nothing to do with us at all,” Huffington Post says a source told them.

A spokeswoman for Google told the publication: “Our team looked into this case and took immediate action to remove policy-violating content.



“We have clear policies that prohibit fake and fraudulent contributed content, and our automated systems and trained operators work around clock to monitor Maps for suspicious behaviour.

“We encourage our users to report misleading places and flag reviews, which helps us keep the information on maps authentic and reliable.”

indy100 has emailed the company to comment on this story.

