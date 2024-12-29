Shoppers baffled by early Easter egg displays... in December

Christmas has barely come and gone, yet some supermarkets have already swapped out their festive decorations for... Easter eggs.

Shoppers were left stunned as shelves, some still adorned with remnants of the festive season, are now stacked with pastel-coloured Easter treats ahead of 20 April.

Inevitably, many have questioned whether it's a bit too soon for spring displays – especially since we haven’t even rung in 2025 yet.

People soon flocked to X/Twitter with photographic evidence of the Easter bunny elbowing Santa out of the spotlight for another year, with one writing: "I’m a very liberal person but seeing Morrisons selling Easter eggs right after Christmas is where I draw the line."

Another joked: "On the 5th(?) day of Christmas my supermarket gave to me… Display boxes of Easter eggs."

Meanwhile, a third hit back: "So Christmas stuff being up everywhere in stores once August ends is fine, but Easter eggs before December even ends is where people draw the line apparently."









Apparently, there's a method to the madness and supermarkets are known for this sneaky trick.

Dr Cathrine Jansson-Boyd, a consumer psychologist from Anglia Ruskin University, previously told the Mirror it's essentially so shoppers buy more in the long run.

She suggested that customers buy seasonal items while they're on special offer with hopes they'd store the treats away until the day arrives.

"That's the reasoning for why they're doing it – in order to get the consumer to think it's practical for them," she said.

"However, that is not why they're doing it – if you start buying mince pies in October because you want to put them away for December, you think 'ooh I'll have one' and then you have two and then you've eaten them and then you go and buy a new packet."

The same applies to Easter...

"It's not because the shops want to start Christmas in October or Easter in January, it's just purely to get people to buy more and little by little you'll spend twice as much," she added.

