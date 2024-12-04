Eminem's mother Debbie Nelson dies aged 69

Eminem's mother Debbie Nelson has died aged 69 after her battle with advanced lung cancer.

Nelson died on 2 December in St. Joseph, Missouri. Her diagnosis was first reported by several news outlets back in September.

Nelson was born in 1955 and grew up in a "large dysfunctional family," according to her 2008 memoir, My Son Marshall, My Son Eminem. She was the oldest of five children.

At 16, she married Eminem's father Marshall Bruce Mathers Jr, and welcomed Eminem (whose real name is Marshall Bruce Mathers III) two years later.

In her book, she recalled: "From the moment he was born, my son Marshall was a beautiful actor.

"He knew exactly how to look at me from under his long dark eyelashes and put on a show."

Eminem has not publicly addressed the death of his mother. However, his half-brother Nathan 'Nate' Kane Mather turned to his Instagram Story with a simple but cryptic post: "Hatred and mixed emotions today."

Nelson and her children haven't shied away from speaking about their tumultuous relationship.

During a 2008 interview with the Village Voice, Nelson said: "I’m not ever gonna give up on my kids. I won’t give up on anybody. There’s hope for everybody. It’s a matter of just basically swallowing your pride. It’s like a cashed check. It’s over, it’s done. You need to move on."

Which songs did Eminem reference his mother on?

Eminem has referenced his mother in several songs, including 'Headlights'.

"Mom, I know I let you down / And though you say the days are happy / Why is the power off and I'm f**** up? / And, mom, I know he's not around /But don't you place the blame on me," he raps in the opening verse.

Later in the song, he adds: "But, Ma, I forgive you, so does Nathan, yo / All you did, all you said, you did your best to raise us both /

Foster care, that cross you bear, few may be as heavy as yours / But I love you, Debbie Mathers".

He also referenced her on songs such as 'My Mom', 'Role Model' and 'Cleanin' Out My Closet'.

