‘Fairytales come true’ – Welsh couple defy odds with second £1m lottery win

A Welsh couple have defied the odds with a second £1 million National Lottery win.

Richard Davies, 49, and Faye Stevenson-Davies, 43, who celebrated their first win seven years ago, said it proves “fairy tales do come true”.

The pair, from Brecon, secured their second big win in the Lotto draw in November but have no plans to quit their jobs in the run-up to Christmas.

Mr Davies said he will continue to work seven days a week as a courier while Mrs Stevenson-Davies, a mental health worker, will offer support to her clients throughout the festive period.

The couple celebrated their first lottery win seven years ago (Allwyn/PA) PA Media - Allwyn

Mrs Stevenson-Davies said: “We always believed winning was possible, and once we scooped £1 million and met hundreds of other lucky winners, we realised fairy tales do come true and there are winners everywhere.

“We knew the odds of it happening again were outrageous but we’re proof that if you believe, anything is possible.”

According to experts at Allwyn, operator of the National Lottery, the odds of the couple winning both the EuroMillions Millionaire Maker in 2018 and then five numbers and the bonus ball on Lotto are over 24 trillion to one.

Following the first win, Mrs Stevenson-Davies gave up work as a mental health nurse and went back to university, getting a second degree in counselling and therapeutic practice.

She now has her own practice, and says she has no plans to “abandon” her clients after her second “bit of luck”.

Mr Davies, who previously worked as a hairdresser, said he started his job as a courier two years ago and “loves it”.

Richard Davies and Faye Stevenson-Davies volunteer for charities (Allwyn /PA) PA Media - Allwyn

The pair also volunteer with organisations that have received National Lottery funding, including Haircuts4Homeless in Cardiff.

Mr Davies added: “Everyone keeps asking what we’ll do in the future and we genuinely have no idea at present.

“We may have believed, doesn’t mean we had a plan.

“The first time around we gifted people cars, we donated a minibus to the local rugby team, and did our best to help friends and family.

“It was all new and it was amazing to be able to make a difference.

“This time, who knows, we’ll take our time and enjoy the moment.”