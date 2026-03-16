The Oscars have come and gone, but the night left plenty to talk about.

Conan O’Brien landed some cheeky digs at Timothée Chalamet’s ballet and opera comments, KPop Demon Hunters were cut off mid-speech, leaving social media reeling, and Anna Wintour and Anne Hathaway had a moment that felt straight out of The Devil Wears Prada.

Here’s a roundup of the night’s standout moments that had everyone talking (and tweeting).

Conan O'Brien's cheeky jokes

Oscars host Conan O’Brien kept the audience on its toes throughout the night with a steady stream of jokes, some a little cheekier than others.

At one point, he turned his attention to Timothée Chalamet following the actor’s recent comments about ballet and opera. O’Brien joked: "I should tell you, security is tight tonight, I’m told there are concerns about attacks from both the opera and ballet communities."

Later in the evening, he noted that it was the first time since 2012 that no British actor had been nominated in the Best Actor or Best Actress categories, prompting him to quip: "A British spokesperson said, ‘Yeah, well, at least we arrest our paedophiles.'"









Anna Wintour's straight-faced Anne Hathaway 'snub'

In a crossover no one saw coming, The Devil Wears Prada actress Anne Hathaway took the stage to present the Best Costume Design award with Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour by her side.

The pair leaned into the essence of the long-anticipated DWP sequel, with Wintour hilariously 'snubbing' Hathaway.

Hathaway turned to Wintour, asking: "Anna, just curious, what do you think of my dress tonight?"

Straight-faced, Wintour put on her sunglasses and quipped: "And the nominees are…"









KPop Demon Hunters cut off during speech

KPop Demon Hunters had a big night at the Oscars, winning both Best Animated Movie and Best Original Song. But during their second acceptance speech, the celebration hit a dip.

After sweeping the trophy for the film’s track 'Golden', the winners were abruptly cut off before all the songwriters could finish their sentences.





The first tie in 14 years

For the first time in 14 years, the Oscars saw two winners share the trophy for Best Live-Action Short Film: The Singers and Two People Exchanging Saliva.

"I didn’t know that was a thing... a tie," admitted one of the recipients. Host Conan O’Brien later joked: "Congrats to both winners – you just ruined 22million Oscar pools."









Bridesmaids cast reunite after 15 years

The beloved cast of Bridesmaids, including Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph and Rose Byrne, reunited on the Oscars stage for the first time in 15 years, bringing plenty of laughs.

Before announcing the winners for Best Score and Best Original Sound, the iconic group had some fun reading out fake messages from the star-studded audience, including Elle Fanning and Leonardo DiCaprio.

Autumn Durald Arkapaw: first woman to win Best Cinematographer

Sinners’ director of photography Autumn Durald Arkapaw made Oscars history as the first woman to win Best Cinematographer.

In her speech, she thanked the film’s cast and crew and asked all the women in the room to stand, acknowledging that she wouldn’t have reached this milestone without them.

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Jessie Buckley becomes first Irish woman to win Best Actress

More history was made when Jessie Buckley won her first Oscar for Best Actress for her role in Hamnet, also becoming the first Irish woman to receive the award.

"Thank you to the incredible women that I stand beside," she shared. "I am inspired by your art and your heart, and I want to work with every single one of you".

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