GTA 6 LIVE: Rockstar Games announcement 'imminent'

A GTA 6 announcement from Rockstar Games could be imminent, according to claims on social media.

The last official Grand Theft Auto VI updates came at the start of February from Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar's parent company.

It confirmed Grand Theft Auto 6's release date remains on track for 19 November, with marketing to begin this Summer and plans for physical editions at launch.

GTA 6 is the most anticipated video game of all time and gamers continue to avidly track rumours, leaks, trailers, gameplay details, release dates, maps, screenshots and pre-order announcements.

Follow indy100's GTA 6 live blog below for all the latest breaking news, confirmed details and fan reactions as they happen.

Another YouTuber makes GTA 6 April claim Another YouTuber has claimed that there could be some sort of GTA 6 announcement in April. GameRiot posted about "something GTA 6 related in April" on X / Twitter and added: "Just a rumour. Heard some rumblings from a few people." When quizzed about where this was heard from exactly, another reply from GameRiot said: "Someone in the press and a few people in the a [sic] publisher heard something." GameRiot also claimed it is "not delay related". This is just speculation at this time and it's not currently known if there will be an official GTA 6 update in April.

GTA 6 announcement imminent? There is speculation online there could soon be some sort of GTA 6 announcement after some "unusual activity" from Rockstar Games. Usually, the studio shares an update on new events happening each week in GTA Online. But @GTAVI_Countdown spotted Rockstar has actually announced updates for the next three weeks on a Newswire post, claiming the studio could be "clearing its schedule and leaving a suspicious window open for a potential GTA 6 announcement before 1 April". To be clear, this is nothing more than speculation at this time.

YouTuber 'hunch' about GTA 6 trailer 3 Posting on X / Twitter, Australian YouTuber TGG has a "hunch" GTA 6 trailer 3 will release "in early April". In the comments, TGG added: "If I'm right I'll tell y'all what gave it away, but it COULD be nothing..." GTA 6 trailer 3 has not yet been officially confirmed by Rockstar Games.



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