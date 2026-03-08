International Women’s Day has always marked progress – not just in rights won, but in stories told and perspectives reclaimed.

From early rallies for fair pay and the vote to today’s global campaigns for equality, 8 March grew out of labour movements that demanded women be seen and heard. More than a century on, opportunities and challenges have evolved: women are now leading companies, shaping culture, redefining sport, challenging power, and building businesses from the ground up, often on their own terms.

But every woman who has built something – whether that be a career, a movement, a life on her own terms – started somewhere.

Advice can be a complicated thing. Sometimes it’s clichéd. Sometimes it arrives too late. But occasionally, a single sentence from someone who has already walked the path ahead of you can stay with you for years.

So, for International Women’s Day, I asked women from across industries, from music and television to sport, activism and entrepreneurship, one simple question: What’s one piece of advice you’d give the next generation of women?

Maya Jama

Broadcaster and presenter

From her early days on local radio at Rinse FM to becoming the youngest-ever host of the MOBO Awards in 2017, Bristol-born Maya Jama has grown into one of Britain’s most recognisable media personalities. Hosting shows such as Love Island and the BBC’s Glow Up, Jama has navigated fame and success with equal confidence.

"You don’t need to shrink to fit into rooms that weren’t designed with you in mind. Take up space, own your story and never apologise for pushing for more. Your voice, perspective and ambition are all valid."

Hollie Molloy





Zara Larsson

Singer and songwriter

Swedish pop star Zara Larsson first caught the public's attention in 2008 as a 10-year-old winner of the popular Swedish talent show Talang Sverige (Sweden's Got Talent).

Larsson has since grown into a worldwide phenomenon with a string of chart-topping hits, including 'Lush Life', 'Midnight Sun', and 'Stateside' alongside PinkPantheress. She has also spent much of her career speaking openly about feminism, equality and using her platform to challenge outdated expectations.

"Follow your intuition and move towards things that make you excited."



Zara Larsson





Rachel Griffin Accurso

Educator, children's rights advocate and co-creator of the popular children’s learning series Ms. Rachel

Rachel Griffin Accurso, known to millions as Ms Rachel, has become a household name in her own right. A former preschool teacher with a background in music education and early childhood development, she has built a global cult following helping young children develop language and confidence through play, while also becoming a vocal advocate for children in Gaza.

"You can count on yourself more than you think. You don’t need anyone’s permission to create what you dream of.



"You have the same strength, wisdom, and value as anyone else out there. When you do something in service of others, it brings lasting joy - because we’re all connected, and love given away is love received."

Rachel Griffin Accurso





Imane Khelif

Olympic boxer

Algerian boxer Imane Khelif has become one of the most recognisable women in international sport, known not only for her strength in the ring but also for the resilience she has shown beyond it.

Competing at the highest level and winning women's welterweight gold medal at the 2024 Summer Olympics, while navigating intense global scrutiny, she has become a symbol of perseverance for young women in sport around the world.

"Believe in your strength, even when others doubt them. You don’t need permission to be strong. The road will not be easy, and some will try to place limits on you, but no one knows your potential better than you do.



"Believe in yourself, fight for your dreams, and turn every doubt you face into fuel that pushes you forward, because your true strength begins the moment you decide not to give up. There is no dead end; perseverance leads to success."

Getty Images





Jessie J

Singer and songwriter

"I write songs and sing them and make people laugh and cry on the way," Jessie tells Indy100.

From breakout hits like 'Price Tag' and 'Domino' to her powerful live performances, Jessie J has built a global music career defined by vocal ability and emotional honesty. In recent years, she has also spoken candidly about health, motherhood and resilience, connecting with fans through her openness as much as her music.

"Keep running into yourself always. Make decisions, they will be right, or you will learn what you don’t want and who you are not; both are important. Act on your instincts, don’t take any s*** or spend time with people who make you feel small or less than you know you are.



"Stretch your body, eat well and always find people to laugh with.



"Go get it sis!"

Jessie J





Eve

Artist and author



A Grammy-winning rapper who rose to fame as one of the defining voices of early-2000s hip-hop, Eve has built a career spanning music, television and business. From chart-topping collaborations to acting roles and entrepreneurship, she has long used her platform to champion independence and confidence for women.

"Never compromise your gut feeling. It is your compass, and it is usually right."

Eve/Zoe McConnell





Ashley James

Broadcaster, author of the #1 Sunday Times bestselling book Bimbo

Ashley James, a passionate advocate for women’s empowerment and a fearless voice in the feminist movement, has spent years championing equality, creativity, and self-expression. Whether through her platform, public speaking, or candid conversations on This Morning, she inspires women to embrace their ambitions unapologetically and challenge the status quo.

"The world will try to label you: bossy, difficult, too much. Never shrink yourself to fit those boxes. Take up space, trust your voice, and remember your life doesn’t have to follow the timelines of outdated expectations. And finally, always keep your boundaries high."

Owen James Vincent





Sofia Jirau



Model and entrepreneur

Puerto Rican model Sofia Jirau made history as one of Victoria's Secret's first models with Down syndrome as a part of their Love Cloud Collection campaign.

The 29-year-old went on to launch her own fashion line, a podcast, and became a prominent voice in the motivational speaking space, advocating for greater representation and inclusion.

"People may say what they think you can or can’t do. But your life is yours, dream big and work hard for your dreams. You can do it! Inside and out, you have no limits, so you can accomplish great things!"

Sofia Jirau





Miranda Richardson

Actor and WWF ambassador

One of Britain’s most acclaimed screen actors, Miranda Richardson has built a career across film, television and theatre spanning more than four decades. Known for roles in productions ranging from historical dramas to major Hollywood films, she has earned multiple awards and has also been a dedicated environmental advocate, lending her voice to support the work of WWF.

"Trust your instincts, as we all have a part to play. The same is true in nature, and I would just say pay attention. There are small marvels going on all the time, even in an urban setting. Nature is restorative and resilient and brings perspective. Remember to look up!"

Miranda Richardson





Tasha Ghouri



Disability campaigner and broadcaster



Tasha Ghouri rose to prominence on Love Island in 2022, where she made history as the show’s first deaf contestant. A model and dancer who later became a finalist on Strictly Come Dancing, she has since built a global following while using her platform to push for greater visibility and inclusion for all.

"Back yourself, even when you’re scared! The world will try to tell you who you should be, but don’t listen. Be unapologetically yourself, take up space in every room and never let anyone make you feel like your voice doesn’t matter because it does!"

Tasha Ghouri





Claire Reindorp

Chief executive at Young Women’s Trust

As chief executive of the Young Women’s Trust, Claire Reindorp works at the forefront of tackling inequality faced by young women across the UK. Through campaigning, research and direct support, the organisation shines a light on the barriers many young women face when it comes to work, pay and opportunity.

"You’re a powerful force for change. Understand your rights, support each other, and remember that if work isn’t fair, it’s often the system that needs to change... not you."

Claire Reindorp





Lucy Charles-Barclay

Three-time Ironman World Champion and elite endurance athlete

British triathlete Lucy Charles-Barclay is one of the most dominant athletes in long-distance triathlon, known for her remarkable performances in Ironman competitions. A former elite swimmer, she has become a world champion and one of the sport’s most recognisable figures through her relentless drive and competitive spirit.



"Dream big and believe in your ability to achieve great things; never let anyone limit what you think is possible.



"With hard work, dedication, and the courage to challenge yourself, you can accomplish more than you imagine. Most importantly, always be authentically you, even when it means standing out from the crowd."

Lucy Charles-Barclay





Tanya Steele

CEO of WWF-UK

As chief executive of WWF UK, Tanya Steele leads one of the country’s largest environmental organisations, working to tackle climate change and protect nature globally. With a career spanning international development and humanitarian leadership, she has been a prominent voice on sustainability and collective action.

"Stay curious and keep your options open. The world is changing quickly, and the paths available to you may be ones that didn’t even exist a generation or even a decade ago.



"Follow what excites you, learn from every experience and don’t worry if your journey isn’t linear – it’s never too late to change direction or discover a new way to make a difference."

WWF





Helen Ambrosen

Lush co-founder and product inventor

Helen Ambrosen co-founded Lush in 1995, helping to build the ethical beauty brand into a global name known for its handmade products and outspoken stance on environmental and social issues. Decades on, she remains deeply involved in shaping the company’s values-led approach to business.

"You've got to follow your heart, you've got to follow your passions. You spend a long time working, and you owe it to yourself to create a life that's vibrant, different, and rewarding.



"Also, find a good employer or be one!"

Helen Ambrosen





Maggie Oliver

Ex-detective, whistleblower, and founder of The Maggie Oliver Foundation

Former Greater Manchester Police detective Maggie Oliver became a national figure after speaking out about institutional failures in the handling of grooming gang cases. Today, through the Maggie Oliver Foundation, she works to support survivors of abuse and campaign for systemic change.

"Never underestimate your own voice, even when powerful people try to silence you, your integrity and truth matter more than fitting in.



"Courage isn’t the absence of fear; it’s standing up anyway, especially when the cost feels high, and you stand alone.



"Above all, remember that change only happens when ordinary women like you decide they will no longer accept what is wrong — and choose to turn their 'pain into power.'"

Maggie Oliver





Akeela Ahmed MBE

CEO of The British Muslim Trust

Akeela Ahmed MBE is a British equalities campaigner, social entrepreneur and government adviser known for her work amplifying the voices of Muslim women and tackling discrimination. With nearly two decades of experience supporting vulnerable indivudals including young people, refugees and those experiencing homelessness, she has worked across the voluntary, policy and media sectors.

"Be authentic, use your voice, don't wait – because no one is going to give you validation. Build allies and support networks to support you and others, too."

Akeela Ahmed





Vic Harper

Chief executive of The Bread and Butter Thing

Vic Harper is the Chief Executive of The Bread and Butter Thing, the UK’s largest member-based food redistribution charity. Each week, the organisation supports around 10,000 households through 155 community food clubs. Vic believes the true challenge lies not just in responding to crises, but in preventing them – ensuring families have consistent, affordable access to food. By doing so, The Bread and Butter Thing eases pressure on households, giving families the breathing room they need to thrive.

"Be kind to people and serious about the work. Grasp the opportunities in front of you. Hold onto humility and keep learning – it will take you further than you think."

Vic Harper





Agnes Agyepong

Founder of Global Child & Maternal Health

Agnes Agyepong is the founder of Global Child & Maternal Health, an organisation focused on transforming maternal and child health outcomes by addressing inequalities with authenticity, rigour, and purpose.

Through research, implementation, and advocacy, her work is driven by driving systemic change and fostering a world where all women and children can thrive.

"Don't wait for permission to lead. The world often tells women to be ready, perfect or chosen before stepping forward. In reality, most change happens because someone decided to begin before they felt completely ready."

Agnes Agyepong





Carolyn Radford

CEO of Mansfield Town FC

Carolyn leads in what remains a heavily male-dominated industry while also raising three boys, and she speaks powerfully about balance, avoiding burnout, and the importance of sustainable leadership. She challenges the idea that leadership must be loud or all-consuming, instead making a strong business case for equity, culture, and the strengths women bring to leadership teams.

"Trust your instincts and don’t be afraid to take up space in any room you enter. Value your voice and your ideas – they’re worth sharing, even when it feels intimidating.



"And always remember that supporting other women doesn’t diminish your own success; it makes all of us stronger."

Carolyn Radford





Katie White

Co-founder of rape prevention charity Enough

Katie White is the co‑founder of Enough, a London‑based nonprofit on a mission to address sexual violence by giving survivors a simple, discreet way to document and report their experiences and by shifting culture towards consent, respect and accountability.

"Be brave and kind. The kind of change the world needs only happens when people are willing to challenge the status quo, together."

Katie White





Alice Newton-Rex

VP and head of product, WhatsApp

Alice Newton-Rex is vice president and head of product at WhatsApp, one of the world’s most widely used messaging platforms. With a career spanning senior roles across the technology sector, she works at the intersection of product development, artificial intelligence and digital communication.

"Be comfortable and excited about trying new things. If you're happy to be the first person putting their hand up to try new technologies, you'll be on a great path to building a successful and fulfilling career."

Alice Newton-Rex





Dr Raj Arora

GP, health educator and TV doctor

Dr Raj Arora is an NHS GP, health educator, and television doctor known for making medical information accessible to a broad audience. Through her broadcast work and social media presence, she raises awareness of conditions like endometriosis and empowers people to take a more informed and proactive approach to their health and wellbeing.

"Stay curious and never stop asking questions, especially when it comes to your health, wellbeing, and the information you consume online.



"Don’t be afraid to take on challenges and push yourself outside your comfort zone because that’s often where the most growth and opportunity happen.



"And remember that confidence doesn’t come from perfection, but from showing up, learning continuously, and lifting other women up along the way."

Dr Raj Arora





Yulia Rorstrom

CEO and founder of Duck & Dry

Yulia Rorstrom is the founder and CEO of Duck & Dry, the London‑born beauty brand credited with bringing the modern blow‑dry bar concept to the UK’s capital.

After leaving a career in finance, she turned a gap in the market into a growing network of salons, a range of hair care products and international expansion plans. Known for her strategic approach to brand‑building, Rorstrom is part of a new generation of female founders reshaping the beauty and lifestyle industries.

"Believe in your vision and protect your brand DNA, but don’t be rigid.



"From the very beginning, define a clear differentiating factor – something that truly sets your business apart in a crowded market.



"Listen carefully to your customers and the market, because your original concept will evolve. The key is to build a brand strong enough to grow, scale, and adapt without losing its essence."

Yulia Rorstrom





Kelly Cates

Sport broadcaster, BBC Match of the Day, Sky Sports and 5Live



One of the most respected voices in British sports broadcasting, Kelly Cates has spent decades covering football across radio and television. From anchoring major tournaments to hosting live match coverage, she has helped pave the way for more women in sports media.

"Don’t let imposter syndrome fool you. There’s a difference between knowing where you need to improve and feeling like you don’t deserve to be at the table. One is helpful self-awareness, and the other is a lie usually rooted in other people’s opinions."

Kelly Cates





Jenny Mannion

Running and fitness creator and founder of Runners and Stunners

Jenny Mannion is a running and fitness creator and the founder of Runners and Stunners, an online community dedicated to making running more inclusive and accessible. Through training advice, events and digital content, she encourages women to build confidence and community through movement.

"Take up space and use your voice, especially in politics. Your opinions, experiences, and ideas matter. The more women who speak up, the more the world can reflect us. Real change only happens when more women step forward. The next generation of progress will be led by women who refuse to stay silent."

Jenny Mannion





Sophie Lux

Founder and CEO of the UK Hair and Beauty Awards

Sophie Lux has spent her career championing the creativity and professionalism of the hair and beauty industry. As founder and CEO of the UK Hair and Beauty Awards, she has created a platform that celebrates talent, innovation, and entrepreneurship, giving recognition to both emerging and established professionals.

"Believe in the life you want to build and don’t be afraid to go after it. I started my business with just £500, and the biggest dreams often take the biggest sacrifices, but staying resilient and consistent has helped me grow it into something far bigger than I ever imagined. Back yourself, reinvest in your vision, and trust the process."

Sophie Lux





Michelle Feeney

Floral Street founder

Beauty entrepreneur Michelle Feeney launched Floral Street with a clear mission: to create modern, sustainable fragrance for a new generation. After decades of working in the global beauty industry, she channelled her experience into building a brand rooted in innovation and environmental responsibility.

"Own your female power and be proud to bring female energy into the workplace and the home. We often as women don’t acknowledge intuition when it is applied to business, the secret is to gain enough knowledge and experience so that your head can support your gut.



"Don’t fear finance!!! Understand how money works in order that you can be fearlessly female. Look at where the world is going and what the world needs and meet that head-on."

Michelle Feeney





Advice rarely changes the world overnight. But sometimes a sentence can shift the way someone sees themselves, or the future they think is possible.

If International Women’s Day is about anything, it’s about that quiet passing of courage from one generation of women to the next.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.