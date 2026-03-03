Harry Styles album release week - every upcoming event the singer has planned

It's a big week for Harry Styles and his fans as the singer is set to release his new album Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally this Friday (March 6th).

Ahead of his fourth studio album dropping, Styles performed his single Aperture at the BRIT Awards, and appeared as a guest on Brittany Broski's Royal Court last week.

And it's clear there's plenty more to come. Here is round up of confirmed events happening in the run-up to and after the album is released.

March 4- Apple Music interview with Zane Lowe

On Wednesday (March 4), a new Apple Music interview with Styles and Zane Lowe is set to drop, with the music streaming service sharing preview clips of their discussion.

"I think I knew that if I keep just going and I just making another record, I'm going to do it this way for the rest of my life without ever taking a moment to check in with myself. Am I even processing how special this is?" Styles says in one teaser clip.

In another, he says, "A lot of my friends have two kids or three kids, and it's like okay, well you're coming clubbing with me."

Lowe quipped, "To Beghain... I mean we might, we won't get in."

"I think you'd be alright, in those glasses? Maybe not the cardigan," Styles quipped as the pair laughed.





March 6 - One Night Only concert in Manchester (streaming on Netflix from March 8)

On album release day (March 6), Style will take to the stage at Manchester's Coop Arena for a One Night Only concert where he will perform Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally, in full.

But for those who couldn't get tickets, don't worry, as the show is being filmed for Netflix and it will be available to watch on the streaming service two days later, on March 8 at 7 pm GMT.





March 6 - KATTDO Pop-Ups

The Harry Styles official HQ account has also announced there will be pop-up events around the world on the album release day (March 6).





March 14 - Hosting and performing on SNL

Harry Styles is returning to Saturday Night Live, where he will pull double duty as host and musical guest.

The pop star is set to appear on March 14, a week after the release of his highly anticipated new album Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally. which will be released on March 6.

This will be the second time the Aperture singer has both hosted and performed on the American comedy series, after previously taking this on back in 2019.

Elsewhere from Indy100, Harry Styles' best SNL skits ahead of his announced return, and Harry Styles’ Manchester gig to land on Netflix – everything we know.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.