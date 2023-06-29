Everything we know about the France riots

French people have been rioting for two nights after police shot and killed a teenager.

The police officer opened fire and shot 17-year-old Nahel M as he drove away from police in Nanterre.

The officer said he fired because he thought his life was in danger but he is now under formal investigation for voluntary homicide.

Here's everything we know about the tragic story:

What happened?

According to French media, police initially suggested the teen, who was of North African descent, drove his car towards them with the intention of hurting them.

But footage posted online and verified by the AFP news agency shows an officer pointing his weapon at the driver through his window and appearing to fire at point-blank range as he tried to drive off.

The agency also reports that a person in the video could be heard saying: "You're going to be shot in the head" - but it is unclear who said it.

Two others were in the car at the time of the shooting. One fled while another, also a minor, was arrested and held by police.

What riots are taking place?

Protests are happening across the country, including in the suburbs around Paris, in Toulouse in the south-west and in towns across the north. There were also disturbances in Amiens, Dijon and St-Etienne, and outside Lyon.

People have launched fireworks at police, set cars ablaze and torched public buildings and set bins and rental scooters and police stations on fire in various regions.

The town hall in Garges-lés-Gonesse outside Paris, for instance, was set alight in an arson attack and in Mons-en-Barœul in northern France, the town hall was torched and the mayor said several services had been “totally destroyed”.

Here is some video footage of the protests:

Have there been any arrests?

At least 150 people have been arrested because of their involvement in the riots.

How has the French government responded?

President Macron held a crisis cabinet meeting to discuss the escalating riots.

He called the shooting of Nahel was "unforgivable", angering police unions, who accused him of rushing to judge the officers involved.

He told press: "Nothing justifies the death of a young person.

"I would like to express the feelings of the entire nation at what has happened and the death of young Nahel, and to tell his family of our solidarity and the nation's affection."

"We have a teenager who has been killed. It's inexplicable, unforgivable," he said, adding that the case was immediately referred to the courts where he hoped justice would "do its job quickly".

Earlier, interior minister Gérald Darmanin said that France had witnessed "a night of unbearable violence".

How have others reacted?

Nahel's mother Mounia, speaking in a social media video, said they had taken away her baby and urged people to join a march in remembrance of her son.

"He was still a child. He needed his mother," she said. "He kissed me goodbye in the morning and said, 'I love you mum'.

"An hour later, I was told that someone shot my son. What shall I do? He was my life. He was everything to me."

"I am hurting for my France," tweeted Kylian Mbappé, captain of the French men's national football team.

