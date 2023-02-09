12 of the funniest memes as all social media appears to crash at once

With most of us spending much of our lives on social media, it’s no surprise that when multiple platforms experienced issues almost simultaneously on Wednesday, it sent the internet into a frenzy.
Many Twitter users found the platform was glitchy as they tried to post tweets, send messages or even attempting to follow people. Not only that, but Facebook and Instagram, both owned by Meta, experienced global outages that particularly affected users within the US.
Twitter users were faced with the message “You are over the daily limit for sending Tweets” if they tried to tweet while the site experienced problems. Twitter DMs were also affected. On Meta-owned platforms, users also faced difficulties with accessing their messages.
Using the hashtags #TwitterDown, #FacebookDown and #InstagramDown, many took the opportunity to troll social media, as well as themselves for how much they rely on it.
One person on Twitter joked: “my books looking at me as twitter burns to the ground.”
\u201cmy books looking at me as twitter burns to the ground\n#TwitterDown\u201d— BISNOISM\uf8ff (@BISNOISM\uf8ff) 1675911270
Another shared a meme that captured the chaos with a GIF of a burning room.
\u201cComing in to find #TwitterDown #facebookdown #YouTubeDOWN\u201d— \ud83d\udc99CG\ud83d\udc99 (@\ud83d\udc99CG\ud83d\udc99) 1675909545
\u201cMe, when #TwitterDown, #FacebookDown and #InstagramDown happen at the same time...\u201d— Fidel Amos (@Fidel Amos) 1675896001
Someone else joked: “Elon Musk figuring out which wire to plug in because he fired the guy who knew.”
\u201cElon Musk figuring out which wire to plug in because he fired the guy who knew.\n #TwitterDown\u201d— pradumna soni (@pradumna soni) 1675923953
\u201cAnd in that moment, I saw a better world...\n\n#TwitterDown #instagramdown #facebookdown\u201d— @WilsonFrontier \ud83d\udd96\ud83c\udffb\ud83d\ude37 (@@WilsonFrontier \ud83d\udd96\ud83c\udffb\ud83d\ude37) 1675897742
“me realizing it’s an Instagram problem after uploading my story 23 times,” another wrote.
\u201cme realizing it\u2019s an Instagram problem after uploading my story 23 times #instagramdown #instagram\u201d— Jowan Manjooran Jomon (@Jowan Manjooran Jomon) 1675890742
\u201cMe heading back to Facebook with Twitter and Instagram down\u201d— B.W. Carlin (@B.W. Carlin) 1675896001
One Twitter user said: “me running to twitter to check if instagram down.”
\u201cme running to twitter to check if instagram down\u201d— \u0710\u0732\u071a\u071d\u073c\u0715\u0735\u0710 (@\u0710\u0732\u071a\u071d\u073c\u0715\u0735\u0710) 1675891177
Another mused: “not twitter, Instagram, and Facebook down..... what they tryna say???????”
\u201cnot twitter, Instagram, and Facebook down..... what they tryna say???????\u201d— HOOD VOGUE is tired of poverty (@HOOD VOGUE is tired of poverty) 1675894980
\u201cFacebook down\nInstagram down\nTwitter fucked up\nTiktok rn:\u201d— Devlosirrus (@Devlosirrus) 1675895881
Another user said: “Me checkin my Instagram after postin not knowin Instagram was down.”
\u201cMe checkin my Instagram after postin not knowin Instagram was down #instagram #instagramdown\u201d— MoonGangDaze (@MoonGangDaze) 1675889769
\u201cinstagram? down\ntwitter? down\nfacebook? down \nfifth harmony? DOWN!\u201d— jay \u2606 (@jay \u2606) 1675895401
According to the website Downdetector.com, 11,000 cases of outage were reported for Facebook, while Instagram experienced about 7,000 incidents. Most outages were resolved by 1:30am on Thursday 9 February.
Twitter support tweeted: “Twitter may not be working as expected for some of you. Sorry for the trouble. We're aware and working to get this fixed.”
