Conservative news host accuses Taylor Swift fans of committing a 'sin'

A Conservative news host has gone on a religious tirade in a takedown of Taylor Swift and her “sinful” fans.

Swift, who is currently on her hugely successful global Eras Tour , has yet again found herself used as a talking point amongst the right wing after Conservatives previously labelled her “Biden psyop” .

This time, it was the turn of Newsmax anchor Greg Kelly to criticise the 34-year-old for her global status, as well as the “hardcore Taylor Swift fans” for idolising the star.

During a segment about Swift’s presence at a recent Kansas City Chiefs game, the news presenter went off about Swifties.

“They are totally over the top worshipping this woman,” Kelly said. “Have you seen any of the pictures of her in concert? I wouldn’t go myself. I don’t do that kind of thing anymore.

“But I think what they call it is, they’re elevating her to an idol. Idolatry. This is a little bit what idolatry, I think, looks like. And you’re not supposed to do that. In fact, if you look it up in the Bible, it’s a sin! So, I don’t like that.”

Kelly then went on to describe Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship as a “publicity stunt” and said he was fearful that Joe Biden was going to use Taylor Swift’s influence to win the upcoming November presidential election .

He claimed: “She is going to use all of this popularity, potentially, against MAGA and for Democrats. She’s got a record of this stuff, a track record.”

In 2020, Swift endorsed Joe Biden to become president, but the singer has not officially endorsed a candidate in the 2024 election.

However, it appears right-wingers are very concerned about her political power after a single Instagram post in 2023 encouraging people to vote resulted in 35,000 new voter registrations .

